(The Center Square)- Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis recently briefed a group of government leaders about the process involved in setting property values, which are up 25-30% this year throughout the county.
“We want people to pay their fair share of taxes, but we don’t want them to pay more than they have to,” explained Konis to the Spokane Valley City Council. “What we do is not smoke and mirrors Everything we do is dictated by laws and policies.”
His administrative report in mid-September outlined that 23 appraisers in his office were responsible to set valuations for 220,000 parcels within the county. About one-sixth of these properties are physically inspected each year, he said. There are 183 tax codes to work within.
“It’s a pretty herculean job when you consider how large Spokane County is,” he explained.
Konis said there are 55 different taxing districts in the county that fund cemeteries, libraries, fire districts and more.
“That’s who we work for,” he said. “Our job is to set the assessed value so you all get your budget needs covered,” he said.
He said valuations for Spokane Valley, like the rest of the county, are determined by physical inspections and market conditions. In the valley, assessed values have gone up 25.9% in the last year, and parts of the county have seen an increase of about 30%. He said, in the valley, the change in valuations adds up to an overall $3.3 billion increase, adding $326 million to the city’s coffers.
Konis said the local housing market is changing with the Federal Reserve Board’s recent boosts in interest rates, but demand is still exceeding supply, which is keeping prices up.
“We are still in an extreme housing shortage but it’s getting better,” he said.
Konis said there is now a two-month supply of available housing instead of just two weeks as there was several months ago, so things appear to be getting better.
A sign that a housing sale slowdown has begun, he said, is that real estate agents are reporting fewer multiple offers for available residential stock. And most of the current movement in home construction involves multi-family developments instead of single residences.
“Our office does not push the market, we follow the market,” he said.
During his 29 years in the assessor’s office, Konis has seen three separate recession cycles that resulted in valuations being adjusted downward.
Konis said local properties are assessed at 93% of market value so adjustments are not drastic when there are upticks or declines. He said that is a vast improvement from values set at 70% of market value in 2007-08, which required assessments to keep going up even through the housing market tanked.
Once assessments are set, the state constitution limits the annual rate of property taxes to be adjusted upward at 1% of true and fair value each year. Exemptions are available for seniors citizens and the disabled.
According to SmartAsset.com, an online site for consumer-focused financial information, Spokane County’s average tax rate is 1.15%, which is higher than the state average of 0.93%. The typical resident of the county pays $2,404 a year in property taxes.
About 58% of property taxes collected each year go to schools, said Konis. He said the remaining taxes are from districts established by the people.
“We’ve done a lot of this to ourselves,” he said.
Konis is advocating for the Washington Legislature to exempt the first $50,000 of personal property taxes. He said these taxes take up 74% of staff time but yield about 2% of the tax collected.
“It just doesn’t make sense,” he said.
Property owners in the county who want to know their 2023 tax bill now instead of waiting for it to arrive in the mail now have an estimator tool available, said Konis.
The estimator tool available online at spokanecounty.org can’t predict the upcoming tax bill with complete accuracy, but it’s in the ballpark, he said.