(The Center Square) - Spokane County officials are asking residents for a second time how to spend $101 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) money.
The government launched a survey last fall asking about how to spend the money in broad categories. Now, officials want suggestions for specific projects.
“I think it’s going to be a great tool,” said Commission Chair Josh Kerns after Tuesday’s briefing about the scope of the new survey by Jeff McMorris, community engagement and policy advisor.
Kerns and Commissioners Al French and Mary Kuney gave the green light Feb. 1 for McMorris to post the new survey next week under the existing link at www.spokanecounty.org/arp.
“The new survey will ask if there are open projects that the commission should be aware of,” said McMorris.“It will ask for the entity, dollar amounts, current or future need, or if the project is just a suggestion.”
He said community engagement in setting goals is a required element of spending ARP dollars, and that the commission waited to move forward on expenditures until the U.S. Department of Treasury released guidelines about exactly what was expected in January.
The commissioners wanted to ensure their spending priorities met official eligibility requirements, especially when Treasury has counseled counties and cities to not commit all of their dollars immediately so that they have capital available to respond to changing health and economic needs, McMorris said.
Governments have to determine how to spend their ARP allocations by the end of 2024 and the dollars have to be spent by the end of 2026.
Treasury guidance permits ARP funds to be used by government agencies to make up their estimated revenue shortfall from the prior year tied to the pandemic economic crisis. After that, officials are given broad latitude to use the funds for everything from shelter and services for the homeless to programs for young people, job training, neighborhood revitalization and affordable housing.
Once the county had the ARP revenue in hand last year, businesses and residents were invited to provide feedback online about where they most wanted the millions to be spent. They were given five categories to choose from: public health, economic support to households and businesses, services to disproportionately impacted communities, premium pay for essential workers, broadband/water/sewer infrastructure, and revenue replacement.
McMorris said the new survey will get into specifics, asking which population groups will be served by a project and what benefits it will provide. Although funding spent on infrastructure would likely go to a government agency, he said ARP funding can be used for projects undertaken by other entities already doing that work.
“If the commissioners think it is an idea with merit, they can fund that category and people can complete to fulfill that goal,” he said.
The county will be issuing a press release about the new survey, reaching out to community leaders to help spur participation and using social media posts to get the word out.
“At this point we don’t have an end date for the survey,” McMorris said, noting that ARP monies can be spent in phases.
The American Rescue Plan is a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus bill Congress passed in the spring of 2021. State and local governments across the U.S. subsequently received $350 billion; counties alone got $65 billion.