(The Center Square) – Spokane County has finalized a multi-million funding request list that will be submitted to state lawmakers for consideration during the 2023 legislative session, which begins in Olympia on Jan. 9.
Commissioners Josh Kerns, Al French and Mary Kuney have also asked Mike Burgess, government affairs specialist, to ask funding be provided to cover the cost of implementing state mandates, such as indigent defense and public health.
Monday’s meeting to go over the list of legislative priorities was virtually attended by state Reps. Jacquelin Maycumber, R-Republic; Jenny Graham, R-Spokane; Marcus Riccelli, D-Spokane; Mary Dye, R-Spokane County; and Timm Ormsby, D-Spokane.
“It’s helpful to hear about these [funding requests] early,” said Riccelli.
The state leaders were informed that the county’s legislative agenda had been developed in collaboration with department heads and regional city partners. Once key projects were identified, the county compiled this list of funding priorities:
- The county would like $5 million in assistance toward a $25 million upgrade of Avista Stadium, home of the Spokane Indians, a minor league team. In August, Chris Duff, president of the Spokane Indians, asked the county to invest $11 million into stadium improvements that are required by Major League Baseball, and to add spectator amenities. The stadium that opened in 1958 is located in the city of Spokane Valley and owned by Spokane County.
- Replacement of the fairgrounds roof over bays two and three is a $1.5 million ask. The county has committed $3 million toward the project.
- Another $3 million is being sought to replace the Spokane Regional Emergency Communications building. The existing facility was constructed in 2003 and is not configured for best industry practices, say county officials. The commissioners believe a new building could serve as the state 911 backup center.
- Although the county has invested $1.39 million into the health district building for window replacement and roof repair, the cost of bringing the building into compliance with the state’s Clean Buildings Act is expected to cost $7.5 million. The state is being asked for a contribution.
- State officials are also being asked to provide more funding to relocate residents of six trailer parks within the crash zone of Fairchild Air Force Base near Airway Heights. The legislature provided $2.2 million earlier this year to address the longstanding public safety concern. For more than 10 years, the county has been trying to find a way to move people in about 180 units, many manufactured in the 1960s and 70s.
- The state is also being asked to provide financial assistance for replacement the county's aging and overcrowded jail, a $300 million project.
In addition to those requests, the county and its regional partners are seeking financial assistance for these transportation projects:
- The interchange revision involving nearly 6 miles of Craig Road is expected to cost $34 million. That travel corridor connects Fairchild Air Force Base and Airway Heights to interstate freeways. The project consists of new alignment, rehabilitating deteriorated pavement, and roadway widening, among other work.
- Reconstruction of the Argonne Road/Upriver Drive intersection is calculated at $6.5 million. This is one of the busiest travel routes in the county because it links key industrial areas, inter-modal facilities, and commercial centers on the east side of Spokane to industrial and business hubs in the nearby city of Spokane Valley.
- Realigning 3.5 miles of the Glenrose Corridor will cost about $24 million. That project involves road reconstruction, realignment, and addition of sidewalks from 57th Avenue to Carnahan Road and the Spokane Valley city limits.
- A project to create a new five-mile alignment of 32nd Street will start on the west end at Sullivan Road and continue south on Barker Road to Spokane Valley at a cost of $18 million.
- The cost to restore deteriorating pavement, increase intersection capacity and improve signal operations and safety from Greta Road to Whitworth Drive, a 1.5 mile stretch, is anticipated to be $8 million.
- More than five miles of Elk Chattaroy Road is proposed to be widened, with more space on shoulders and improvements at the intersection with Big Meadows Road, an overall cost of $22 million. The route connects rural areas with urban centers for jobs, education, health care and other essential services.
The county is asking state officials to fully fund costs associated with a Supreme Court decision in 2021 that decriminalized simple drug possession. The ruling is expected to have a multi-million price tag for Washington’s 39 counties due to re-sentencing hearings and refunded legal financial obligations. The Administrative Office of the Courts estimates these costs could reach $700 million.
The Legislature is expected to consider legislation in 2023 that could prohibit the use of natural gas in some circumstances. Spokane County is expressing concern about limiting access to this energy source in an area that experiences consistently colder temperatures throughout the winter.
The county would also like to see state leaders lift restrictions on police pursuit powers to help reduce crimes.