(The Center Square) – Spokane County has approved agreements with two companies to bring high speed internet to rural Spokane residents in the Chattaroy area and the City of Medical Lake.
The $3 million in funding for the project comes from a unanimous vote of the Spokane County Board of Commissioners last summer to approve use of Federal American Rescue Plan, or ARP Act, funds to “address challenges with access, affordability, and reliability of broadband services through construction, modernization and broadband access adoption.”
With the agreements in place, the funding will help “foster, develop, and improve affordable, quality broadband accessibility for underserved, and unserved communities and populations in Spokane County,” according to a news release from Spokane County Communications Manager Jared Webley.
“The ability to expand broadband connectivity and access in our rural communities has been a high priority for Spokane County Commissioners with this one-time ARP funding,” said Commissioner Mary Kuney in a statement. “These investments will transform the lives of our rural residents and businesses, providing for overall economic growth in the county’s rural areas.”
Commissioner Josh Kerns added, “Broadband is the new essential modern utility. The ability to access the Internet and navigate in the digital world has become as much of a life success factor as water, sewer and electricity were in the past. I am pleased that we were able to provide this service to our residents by completing these agreements with our partners.”
Those partners, Comcast and Ptera, will service two geographically distinct areas.
Comcast will cover Chattaroy in the northern portion of Spokane County, and Ptera will cover Medical Lake near Fairchild Air Force Base in the west.
“We are excited to have finalized an agreement with the county to expand availability of broadband internet services in Chattaroy,” said Terry Davis, spokesperson for the Comcast Pacific Northwest Region, in a statement.
“Public-private partnerships like this one are advancing rural broadband deployment in Washington and we will continue to seek opportunities to expand to even more communities with limited or no service options,” he added.
The statement went on to say that “eligible customers in Comcast’s service area in Chattaroy will be able to sign up for the company’s Internet Essentials program, which provides low-cost, high-speed broadband for income-constrained households.”
Residents of Medical Lake have two different options for broadband coverage with Ptera, Fiber and Wireless, and can check the respective coverage maps on the company’s website.