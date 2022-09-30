(The Center Square) - The Spokane County Board of Commissioners is using $300,000 from sales tax dedicated to mental health services for construction of a center to treat children and youth with addictions and behavioral health issues.
“We are excited to be joining a project in our community that will offer services to help reduce barriers for our youth to access the mental health care they need, especially during their formative years,” said Mary Kuney, chair of the board, in a written statement.
The primary focus of the center in a West Central neighborhood will be children and youth of color, according to a press release posted Thursday by Jared Webley, spokesperson for the county.
The Native Project requested use of 1/10th of 1% sales tax to help with the center’s construction costs. The facility will house the organization's licensed outpatient mental health and treatment programs, among others.
The facility is expected to be completed about June of 2024.
Commissioner Al French brought forward the Native Project funding request for consideration by the board.
“This funding will be a significant investment in the future of our youth, specifically children and young adults of color,” he said in a written statement on Thursday.