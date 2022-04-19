(The Center Square) – Two members of the Spokane City Council who sent a letter in January criticizing Mayor Nadine Woodward for not having a plan in place to shelter the homeless voted this week against the first phase of that plan.
Temporarily changing the city’s zoning laws to allow shelters on heavy industrial properties was the sole issue on the table. But Councilors Betsy Wilkerson and Karen Stratton said they could not support that proposal without information about who would run the shelter and the costs involved. In addition, they wanted more feedback from neighboring property owners.
“There’s just a lot of empty blanks in this whole narrative,” said Wilkerson.
“I think we need to slow this down,” said Councilor Karen Stratton. “I don’t think we’re ready for it, I’m not ready for it – I think we need more discussion and I really think we need to step back and start involving the businesses in those commercial industrial areas to weigh in and be a part of the discussion.”
Their comments followed testimony from Kevin Brockbank, president of Spokane Community College (SCC), that nobody at his facility had been consulted about locating a shelter at 4320 E. Trent Avenue in East Spokane. He said there had been no opportunity to address concerns about student and staff safety.
“Our college is the largest neighbor with the largest footprint,” he said. “We are asking you that before considerations of this project move forward any further, we would expect a truly collaborative process that includes SCC and includes a comprehensive assessment of the impact on the neighborhood, the college and the adults and youths we serve.”
Wilkerson and Stratton voted against on what City Manager Johnnie Perkins described as the framework to allow finalization of a lease to secure the industrial property.
Because the ordinance to change zoning was done as an emergency to get the project rolling, approval required five favorable votes. Councilor Zack Zappone was absent so there were only four affirmative votes. These came from Council President Breann Beggs, Jonathan Bingle, Michael Cathcart and Lori Kinnear.
Perkins said he would return to the council Monday to provide more information as requested by Stratton and Wilkerson. He said, by that time, the three shelter provider applications would also have been reviewed so a recommendation could be brought forward. In addition, he would have an estimate of the costs involved in preparing the property for habitation and its ongoing operation.
Perkins said the council had already approved the funds for establishment of the shelter.
Last winter, the council sent Woodward a letter outlining their concerns that she wasn’t moving fast enough to locate and establish a homeless shelter.
At that time, she said it was proving difficult to find a site that did not meet with strong pushback from neighbors.
At the April 18 meeting, Perkins said city staff had reached out to a half-dozen real estate agents and visited more than 90 properties to find a suitable location. He said trying to find the right building and property had consumed about 80% of his time in recent weeks.
Perkins said the 33,000-square-foot warehouse owned by developer Larry Stone was the best fit to date. The size of the facility, plus its location out of downtown and proximity to a bus stop were all favorable, he said.
Stratton said she was “disappointed” to learn from constituents and testimony at the meeting that city staff had not shared plans with SCC and nearby businesses.
According to Perkins, the delay in communicating with the business community was due to complications tied to escrow and negotiating the lease agreement. He said Stone had not completed the purchase of the East Trent Avenue holdings until March.
Several business owners and managers have stated that they met with Perkins earlier this month to discuss the concept. Perkins told the council that consulting with neighboring businesses and the college were a top priority of the administration.
At Monday’s meeting, Perkins addressed concerns expressed by local resident Steve Corker that the shelter would be used as a permanent housing solution instead of a “clearinghouse station.”
Corker said shelter residents needed to be divided into population groups based on addiction, mental illness, those experiencing a temporary situation and those chronically transient. He said each group need to be given the resources they needed to stabilize their lives.
Julie Garcia, founder of Jewels Helping Hands, a daily outreach to unsheltered homeless, expressed the same concerns.
“You have to know the population you serve,” she said. “Their safety is just as much of a concern as people in the neighborhood.”
Perkins told the council that he had prior experience establishing a successful shelter in San Diego, California. He said it was important to provide 24/7 security not only for shelter residents but the surrounding neighborhood.
In addition, he said resources needed to be readily available to help people overcome mental health and addiction challenges, and to find housing and a job. Veterans also needed support, he said.
Perkins said if the Trent Avenue site falls through, he is unaware of another location in the city that could possibly work.
“There is no other site,” he said. “I’m just going to be really clear and frank with you all: There is no other site. There just isn’t. … And if we have to start over, it’s going to be another six months. Winter will be here again before we have a shelter.”
In comments prior to the council’s discussion of the zoning ordinance, Daniel Klemme, a member of Spokane’s Continuum of Care Board, said he toured the proposed shelter, but it didn’t feel like “home.”
He also expressed worry about the temporary nature of the zoning change – which, if approved, would stay in place for at least six months. Klemme said that time period would put providers under stress about the site’s future.
“I don’t think it’s ready. I really don’t,” he said. “I didn’t see any vision. I didn’t even see a drawing on a napkin. … I think you guys need to talk to more people with lived experience about whether they want to go there.”
Perkins said the zoning change was the first and most basic step needed to get the project underway. He said, if that was approved, planning for renovations of the site to meet shelter needs could begin.