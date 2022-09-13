(The Center Square) – A last-minute addition to the Spokane City Council’s agenda has fueled debate about whether the local government is making decisions in an open and transparent manner.
“You should never, ever have government operating in secret,” said Councilor Michael Cathcart.
He said the proposed moratorium on building permits in two neighborhoods had been added to Monday’s action items a little more than an hour before the meeting began. The measure was introduced as an emergency to be enacted immediately upon adoption.
“We haven’t had a chance to sit down and go through this,” objected Cathcart.
He said a six-month halt on permits for residential structures in the Latah/Hangman and Grandview/Thorpe neighborhoods was likely to “increase pressure” on other developable areas. He disagreed with making a decision on short notice that had potential negative ramifications amid a housing crisis.
Councilman Jonathan Bingle agreed. He also voted against the moratorium, which was approved by a 5-2 vote.
Bingle said the halt on permits applied immediately to “luxury homes” being constructed in the two locations but would ultimately affect the entire “housing ladder.” He said that people who could afford to buy residences in those areas but could not do so would make purchases in other areas, which would winnow down the supply of more affordable dwellings.
With the city already 25,000 units short of what was needed in its housing inventory, Bingle believed the moratorium was ill-timed.
“I have problems with this from a process standpoint,” he said.
Bingle said it had proven difficult for him and Cathcart to get items added to the agenda even with advance notice. However, he said a double standard appeared to apply when the council majority wanted to push something through.
“Because the majority of the group believes in this, it’s OK it happened a couple of hours ago,” he said.
Councilor Lori Kinnear, a sponsor of the draft ordinance, said it was not uncommon for moratoriums regarding development to be brought forward at the last minute. She said that was done intentionally to keep developers from getting a heads up about what would happen so they couldn’t take advantage of the situation.
“It’s really just trying to avoid that problem, she said.
Kinnear asked Spencer Gardner, planning director for the city, to confirm the methodology regarding moratoriums, which he did.
“In your view, is giving one hour [notice] appropriate?” Cathcart asked Gardner, who declined to comment.
Councilor Karen Stratton said infrastructure problems brought by rapid development in the two neighborhoods had been discussed at past council meetings. She said residents of those areas had also previously testified about the fear of having only one roadway in and out of the heavily developed zone if there was a wildfire or other emergency.
“We’ve known about this,” she said. “It is heartbreaking that it has gone on this long without anyone putting the skids to it.”
She joined Council President Breean Beggs and Councilors Kinnear, Betsy Wilkerson and Zack Zappone in support of the moratorium. They said holding off on building permits for six months would give the city time to update the transportation impact fees it assesses and collects when new development occurs.
Officials want to ensure the city is collecting a proportionate share of the cost of system improvements related to new growth in order to meet transportation and water supply needs, as well as the protection of natural resources and quality of life.