(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle is upset about being left out of discussions about how to spend millions in state funding to disband a large homeless encampment in his district.
“I hate injustice and when that happens, it fires me up,” he told The Center Square.
Bingle said he and Councilor Michael Cathcart, who also represents District 1, were left out of the loop as city and county officials scrambled to finalize a relocation plan.
“More than 600 people live in that camp within our district and yet we were not once invited for a conversation with anybody,” he said. “I have been asking repeatedly since the start of the year to be involved in decisions involving the camp and to be ignored is just so frustrating.”
Bingle and Cathcart are the only conservatives on the left-leaning council that totals seven members.
“The cynic would say we are being left out because we differ ideologically,” he said.
Bingle took office in January knowing that being in the minority would be tough at times. But he finds it ironic to be shunned when the council majority talks repeatedly about the need for greater unity in governance.
“Unity means that you have to agree with them,” he said. “Never once in the call for unity have they voted for something that Michael or I proposed that they disagreed with. It’s all one sided.”
He said the majority needs to remember that he and Cathcart were put into office by voters who wanted different perspectives on the council, which should be respected.
At the heart of his angst is this week’s scramble by city and county to finalize a proposal about how $24.3 million offered by the state Department of Commerce should be expended. That money will be channeled through the city and can be used only to help get people out of Camp Home and into shelters or housing.
The camp is the largest in a state right-of-way and located on Washington Department of Transportation land next to Interstate 90.
Council President Breean Beggs was working with two other councilors to make those decisions, but was not providing updates, said Bingle.
“I called everybody this week trying to find out what was happening,” he said.
Bingle said the entire council should have been involved in developing the plan because there are going to be ongoing costs during a time of budget constraints. A special meeting could have been called to explore the long-term issues likely to arise, as well as what needed to be done in the immediate, he said.
The Camp Hope situation was not the first “injustice” of the week, said Bingle.
He and Cathcart were not notified by Council President Breean Beggs that a $3 million police vehicle funding request they sponsored had been pulled from the July 25 agenda.
Beggs said the proposal had been listed on the agenda in error. He said the three council members who vet requests for American Rescue Plan funds did not support the police proposal, so it should not have been placed on the agenda and published.
Bingle counters that police are asking for ARP funds to buy 46 replacement patrol cars, which will get them through 2023, due to fierce competition in the market created by supply chain disruptions.
Without taking advantage of a short window of time in August or September to place vehicle orders, SPD Major Eric Olson said there would be significant delays in getting new vehicles. The department needs more than 200 vehicles to ensure its fleet is up to date and operating at maximum efficiency, but the council only approved 35 this year, said Bingle.
“This is a public safety issue,” he said. “We received this money from the federal government to replenish funds for these types of projects, so this is an opportunity to get our fleet where it needs to be without going into debt.”
In a time with high crime, he said officers should be equipped with everything they need to keep communities safe, including reliable transportation.