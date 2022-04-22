(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle said that Mayor Nadine Woodward’s administration was being asked to perform “impossible tasks” because the council’s expectations were constantly changing.
“How can any reasonable person understand what we’re asking?" he said in a rhetorical question. “This is my frustration.”
Bingle said a majority of the council had sent Woodward a “scathing” letter in January that criticized her for not moving fast enough to get a homeless shelter established.
“The tone of that letter was basically, ‘People are dying in the streets and it’s your fault,’” he said Thursday.
The administration visited more than 90 sites to find one that was workable. When the mayor presented that option, Bingle said the council began obstructing the process it had demanded.
“This, right here, might not have been the best situation,” Bingle said of Woodward's plan. “But at least it was a step toward helping us to take people who are in very dangerous situations and get them out of that situation.”
He was referencing Woodward’s request to have property at 4320 E. Trent Avenue rezoned from heavy industrial so that a 33,00 square foot vacant warehouse could be renovated into a shelter.
The rezone was necessary so a lease for the site could be finalized, and planning could begin, City Manager Johnnie Perkins told the council at its April 18 meeting.
Temporarily changing the city’s zoning laws to accommodate a shelter was the only thing on the table at that meeting. However, Councilors Betsy Wilkerson and Karen Stratton said they could not support the rezone without information about who would run the shelter and the costs involved. In addition, they wanted more feedback from neighboring property owners.
Because the zoning change was proposed as an emergency to get the project rolling, approval required five favorable votes. Councilor Zack Zappone was absent so there were only four affirmative votes. These came from Council President Breann Beggs, Jonathan Bingle, Michael Cathcart and Lori Kinnear.
Perkins said Monday that he would return to the council April 25 to provide more information as requested by Stratton and Wilkerson. He said, by that time, the three shelter provider applications would also have been reviewed so a recommendation could be brought forward. In addition, he would have an estimate of the costs involved in preparing the property for habitation and its ongoing operation.
Perkins explained to Wilkerson and Stratton that the city had already budgeted funds to get the shelter in operation.
Two days after that meeting, Woodward announced that the process to select a homeless shelter operator had been compromised and had to be restarted
She said three proposals submitted by potential operators had been publicly shared before an internal review process had been completed.
Beggs acknowledged that he had obtained the proposals from the Continuum of Care (COC) board tasked with their review. Not long after Monday’s meeting, he forwarded the information to other councilors for review.
Woodward said another reason to restart the search for a shelter operator was that members of the COC board were parties to one of the proposals but participated in the discussion about which to recommend. She said that was a violation of the board’s conflict of interest policy.
In one of the proposals, COC Board Chair Ben Stuckart was identified as a first-year “project manager” paid a healthy salary.
That same proposal named Compassionate Addiction Treatment as a project partner. Hallie Burchinal, executive director of that organization, is a member of the COC board.
While Stuckart and Burchinal recused themselves from any voting that took place, their reported involvement in board discussions is at odds with the group’s conflict of interest policy.
COC’s charter states that board members must fully disclose the nature of the interest and “recuse themselves from discussing, lobbying or voting” whenever they or any immediate family members have a financial or personal interest in an issue before the board.
The COC board had been asked to provide a recommendation for a potential shelter operator to the city’s Community Health and Human Services Department (CHHSC), which deals with most homelessness issues.
COC Board Co-Chair Dale Briese told the council at the April 21 special meeting that it had long been the policy to allow all members to participate in discussions. He said members with a potential conflict only recused themselves from the vote.
He excused the board's actions by saying the review process was just a “formality.” He said the selection of a shelter operator would be made by city leaders
In addition, he said the seven members of the COC board available for the review had only been given six days to work.
“That was a quick turnaround,” he said.
Briese said the review process allowed COC members to see that a broader conversation needed to take place about how to best serve the city's homeless population.
“If you were to be in that situation, would you choose a car, an RV, a tent, a pallet or, maybe a shelter?” he asked. “That’s a real choice and that should be part of the planning in our community.”
He recommended the city pursue pallet shelters, which are similar to prefab tiny homes, perhaps in scattered locations, instead of relying on a central shelter.
“I see the tent city [existing homeless camp] as individuals trying to have faith in our community,” he said.
Stratton and Wilkerson thanked Briese for his comments. Stratton apologized for the work of the COC being set aside.
Wilkerson agreed with Briese that the city needed to look at spreading the homeless population among smaller locations, as had been discussed for years.
Bingle said his frustration included the council not waiting to hear more from Perkins before taking action to wrest control of the process.
“What exactly do we want the administration to do? Because it feels like we contradict ourselves at every step,” he said. “We ask the administration to provide information and then say, 'That’s not what we meant.'”
The council convened Thursday to consider a resolution brought forward by Beggs and Councilor Lori Kinnear. Kinnear said the resolution was crafted to further guide the shelter development process.
The resolution conflicts with Woodward’s call for shelter providers to operate to a “regional flex capacity shelter” with an estimated daily usage of 250 beds and surge capacity as needed.
The council’s resolution confines shelter space to no more than 120 regular beds on a daily basis. An allowance is made for more people during extreme weather events by utilizing floor mats.
Although Perkins told the council on Monday that details about wrap-around services, such as mental health and addiction treatment, would be provided in the near future, the resolution makes that a mandate.
In addition, the resolution calls for concepts involving both pallet shelter and drive-in models of housing, restricting each model to up to 100 people. These models require a 24/7 monitored fenced perimeter and cannot be near another homeless facility.
Kinnear and Beggs have asked council members to submit feedback on the resolution and any proposed changes. They expect to revisit the measure Monday, at which time there could be a vote.
“The cynic would obviously think this [actions of the week] could be a political move,” said Bingle. “I believe we all care about people, and we all want to see people in the best situation. I don’t, however, see how our actions are in line with our values.”