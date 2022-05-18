(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Betsy Wilkerson interrupted a news conference this week to criticize Mayor Nadine Woodward for not being more “inclusive” in planning future use of the East Central Library.
Woodward and City Councilor Michael Cathcart had organized Tuesday's media event in front of the vacated South Stone Street building. They were unveiling plans to co-locate police and behavioral health services in the same facility.
Wilkerson was not one of the invited speakers. However, she took the microphone about 25 minutes into the conference to describe the gathering as “selective outreach” that felt “very staged.”
Joining Woodward and Cathcart at the site was Freda Gandy, executive director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center, and representatives from the East Central Neighborhood Council and the East Spokane Business Association. Police Chief Craig Meidl and some of his administrators were also present. All of these individuals and entities were strongly supportive of Woodward’s concept.
Wilkerson, who is African-American, said Rebuild East Central, a group she is aligned with that includes members of the Spokane NAACP, wasn’t consulted about the project.
“They were not invited to this,” she said. “It feels like a continuation of what has happened before in this neighborhood, something about us without us.”
The proposed precinct is located within City Council District 2, which Wilkerson represents. She said nobody has issues with more public safety or mental health services, the problem is the way the planning process is playing out.
Wilkerson said there is interest among some community members in seeing the library used in other ways, such as a cultural center.
“It is unacceptable not to have a voice,” she said. “As a councilor I will be in support of that community voice.”
Her comments led Gandy, who is also African-American, to express offense at Wilkerson’s negativity. She objected to the call for another cultural center when the MLK Center already serves that need in the neighborhood.
“We, as a community of color, need to stop this divisiveness. We need to stop this nonsense in our own community and find a way to work together, whether it’s NAACP, MLK Center, Carl Maxey Center,” Gandy said. “This divisiveness needs to end.”
Woodward and Cathcart have proposed using the 6,000-square-foot former library to house the two separate but often related services. Both officials said the concept has been developed with months of input from the neighborhood council, numerous business owners and area residents who want to see spiking crime rates go down.
“Today, we’re talking about leveraging the power of partnerships to bring new resources to this Spokane neighborhood and we’re really, really excited about it,” said Woodward to open the conference.
She said the city council will need to approve the plan to move the precinct from its current space in a church on the lower South Hill into the old library. She said relocation of the precinct became possible after the Spokane Library District moved operations from East Central to the nearby Liberty Park Library.
She said the old library could also have meeting space for community groups.
A virtual community ThoughtExchange conversation hosted by the city council last December showed wide support for a neighborhood policing location, said Cathcart.
A homeless encampment in the area has increased crime levels dramatically, said Doug Trudeau, president of the business association. He said at the May 17 conference that it was the hope of local retailers and service providers that having officers and mental health counselors more readily available would bring crime rates down.
Meidl said co-habitation of the building with behavioral health service providers was the next “evolution” of policing. He said community policing put officers in a position to interact more proactively with neighborhoods.
The concept for the East Center site, he said, is modeled after the department’s downtown precinct, where officers are often deployed alongside mental health professionals.
City officials said it is unclear how many police officers would be assigned to the precinct.
Cathcart took the podium to deliver a short but emphatic speech. He said outreach to businesses, organizations and community members had been ongoing for months, and it was time to act.
“The time for talking is over,” he said. “Rising crime in our East Central neighborhood deserves a swift and immediate response.”
The MLK Center shares a parking lot with the library building. Gandy said having police and behavioral health units next door would integrate the different cultures of the neighborhood, as well as improve public safety.
“I can’t think of a better way to use this space. I am looking forward to addressing the gaps in services,” she said.
Gandy said the city is looking into partnerships with Frontier Behavioral Health and Excelsior Wellness to increase the number of mental health professionals of color and alleviate barriers to access.
Wilkerson was accused by some in attendance of “hijacking” the news conference to further her own agenda. This week was not the first time that she has come under fire for appearing not to support police.
Last fall, Wilkerson became the center of controversy after a report was aired by conservative radio broadcaster Jason Rantz that she had been asked by Spokane officers to assist in a 2020 murder investigation, but had been reluctant to do so.
Wilkerson runs a family business that houses individuals with disabilities — Moore’s Boarding Home. A woman was murdered about a block away and officers asked Wilkerson if she could provide surveillance footage to aid in their investigation. That was when they say she responded with "I’m not really too enthused to help you.”
Rantz noted in his report that Wilkerson did not respond to four requests for comment to clarify what she meant or if the officer understood her correctly.
He based the report on body camera footage obtained about the officer’s conversation with Wilkerson and his remarks afterward. Only his side of the conversation can be heard.
Wilkerson has publicly said she supports police. She also claims that cops sometimes purposefully target black people, such as George Floyd, for murder.
She said in 2020 that the moment had come for police reform, considering the global Black Lives Matter movement, according to a Northwest Public Broadcasting report.