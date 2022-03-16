(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Betsy Wilkerson agreed this week to join her peers in accepting a $176,381 federal grant to benefit two law enforcement agencies, but said there was a condition to her support.
She requested that Mayor Nadine Woodward’s administration provide a status update of work being done by the criminal justice reform task force that had been meeting for more than a year.
“We have not heard anything back about which direction they are going in, what police reforms or police solutions are offered our community,” said Wilkerson.
Council President Breean Beggs said he would carry Wilkerson’s message to the mayor. He said the task force had not met as often as they would have liked due to COVID-19 precautions, but they were working to come up with recommendations.
Wilkerson’s request followed statements made at the March 14 meeting by Anwar Peace, a police activist and members of the Spokane Human Rights Commission.
Peace opposed council acceptance of the Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant that will be split between the Spokane Police Department (SPD) and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) to purchase equipment.
SPD receives $97,010 and Spokane County divides $79,371 between SCSO and the prosecutor’s office for criminal justice services.
The application for the grant was jointly submitted by SPD and the county.
Peace said 42 recommendations for reforms made by the Department of Justice (DOJ) COPS program that was invited by the city in 2013 to evaluate police policies and procedures remained largely unaddressed.
Meanwhile, he said SPD had purchased armored vehicles with no public input and had been allowed to spend public funds with little accountability.
“All these factors for me are huge red flags,” he said.
Peace urged the council to ask DOJ to undertake a 10-year review of the situation.
“No more blank checks from the city council until true accountability takes place,” he said.
This week, the council praised Washington lawmakers for retaining police reform measures in the 2022 session. They also stated approval for a $2.4 million program that will allow judges to keep people out of jail by utilizing community resources, such as drug treatment and therapeutic court programs to change behavior.
Spokane had been working on different aspects of police reform before it became a national focus in 2020. That year, the mayor and city council announced that the latest effort would include development of a detailed list of reform topics to be addressed jointly by community reform advocates, police leadership and elected leaders.
That efforts would include challenging conversations, considering the impacts of any reforms, and respecting the perspectives and safety and security needs of all involved, said Woodward.
“The discussion is complex and multi-layered and one that requires significant care and consideration,” she said in a posting on the city’s website. “For the past several weeks we have been listening to the feedback from the community and discussing how to wrap those perspectives into healthy growth for our community.”
Councilor Lori Kinnear also posted thoughts about the collaborative effort, saying, “Communities of color are the most impacted by any criminal justice reform that occurs. And that is why I recognize and share the urgency with you. I want to give this discussion the time it requires to have a lasting and positive impact for our community.”
Comments were also registered by SPD Chief Craig Meidl, who stressed the importance of “working together to learn, grow, and reaffirm the department’s commitment to providing excellence in policing, enhancing the safety and security of individuals, and building partnerships to better the lives of community members as a whole.”
“Safety is at the center of all of our efforts,” Meidl said. “The safety of our community, people we encounter, and our officers who are part of those interactions.”
Last fall, Wilkerson became the center of controversy after a report was aired by conservative radio broadcaster Jason Rantz that she had been asked by officers to assist in a 2020 murder investigation, but had been reluctant to do so.
Wilkerson runs a family business that houses individuals with disabilities — Moore’s Boarding Home. A woman was murdered about a block away and officers asked Wilkerson if she could provide surveillance footage to aid in their investigation. That was when they say she responded with "I’m not really too enthused to help you.”
Rantz noted in his report that Wilkerson did not respond to four requests for comment to clarify what she meant or if the officer understood her correctly.
He based the report on body camera footage obtained about the officer’s conversation with Wilkerson and his remarks afterward. Only his side of the conversation can be heard.
Wilkerson, an African-American woman and longtime community activist, has publicly said she supports police. She also claims that cops sometimes purposefully target black people, such as George Floyd, for murder.
She said in 2020 that the moment had come for police reform, considering the global Black Lives Matter movement, according to a Northwest Public Broadcasting report.
“It is not our men and women in blue. We are trying to change the system that they have to work within,” Wilkerson says. “With the abilities they have to lock you up, take away your liberty and possibly kill you, they are held to a higher standard. And they should be. That’s a lot of power.”
The continuing focus on police reform in Spokane comes at a time when violent crime has increased dramatically, as it has in other major cities across the U.S.