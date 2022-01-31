(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Jonathan Bingle said Monday morning that he anticipated being censured a few hours later for his refusal to wear a face mask at city hall.
The council will convene at 3:30 p.m. for a briefing session and Bingle has heard action might be taken against him at that time.
“I’ve heard whispers that they will move to censure me, and that there could even be a recall effort,” he said. “I think it is important for people to know that I am not anti-mask or anti-vaccine, I just believe Gov. Jay Inslee is exceeding his authority by forcing compliance.”
Bingle said he never intended to start a public fight when he didn’t don a mask while conducting business at city hall.
“I wasn’t speaking out, I just didn’t wear a mask and somebody noticed,” he said.
Inslee has mandated that anyone over the age of 5 mask up in public places regardless of vaccination status. City policy allows council members to work mask-free alone in their cubicles, but they are required to wear one elsewhere in the building, something Bingle has refused to do since taking office less than a month ago.
“Washington is one of the few states left with mask mandates and this is more about government control than science,” he said.
He was elected in November to represent District 1, which encompasses northeast Spokane, an area that Bingle says largely shares his views.
Council President Breean Beggs told a Spokesman-Review reporter on Jan 26 that he had consulted with administration officials and the city’s legal department about Bingle flouting policy.
A couple of days earlier, Beggs wrote a letter to City Administrator Johnnie Perkins asking that he consider revoking access to city hall for anyone who violates the mask policy, “including city council members.”
Beggs told the Spokesman-Review that Bingle refusal to wear a mask was causing anxiety among employees at city hall, and that safety concerns led him to confront the councilman.
“It appears that he’s doing it to make a point, and I have lots of empathy for people who like to make points, but not at the distress of other people,” Beggs said.
On Jan. 28, Beggs told the Spokesman-Review he had been notified via email that “Washington’s Joint Agency Compliance Team has received a report that your business may have violated state requirements regarding mask usage.”
Beggs did not reply to a request for comment Monday.
Bingle said once media outlets began to roll with stories, he issued the following statement to explain his stance:
“From shutting down small businesses to forcing masks on students and impeding their development, it’s time to bring an end to authoritarian and coercive mandates. I am taking a principled stand against unconstitutional mandates that are more about government control than science. After nearly 700 days of living under the Governor’s state of emergency, it’s time to turn the page, end the unconstitutional mandates—and return decision-making to our duly elected state legislators and local governments. That’s why I plan to testify on emergency powers reform in Olympia and share the views of many Spokanites I’ve heard from who want their personal freedom back. I’m also calling for a return to in-person council meetings, as I believe the people’s voice has been locked out of City Hall for too long.”
Bingle said his situation highlights what happens when the legislature fails to retain its rightful authority to set policy and pass laws. He said Inslee has been unilaterally deciding how people live and work since March 2020 and it is time to restore the separation of powers as outlined in the state and federal constitutions.
“Where people stand on these issues seems to depend on their political persuasion,” he said, “but personal freedoms are something we all should care about.”
Bingle has testified in Olympia to scale back the governor’s emergency powers to 30 days, after which time the Legislature will resume its oversight role. He believes Inslee’s rule has wreaked enough financial havoc on many families and businesses to make the case for reform.
“A governor’s emergency powers were never intended to be used as a hammer,” he said.
Bingle said he has sought legal advice about the conflict at city hall.