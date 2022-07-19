(The Center Square) – Several months ago, the Spokane City Council was fiercely debating whether Mayor Nadine Woodward should be allowed to engage in lease negotiations for a potential homeless shelter site. Now they want to buy the property.
The resolution to have the mayor negotiate a purchase price for the 33,000 square foot facility at 4320 E. Trent Avenue was approved 4-3 vote on Monday evening.
Councilor Karen Stratton was the sole dissenter on council approval of the lease several months ago. She is also opposed to a purchase.
“Again, I think it’s warehousing people,” she said. “I think we can do better, and I think our efforts and our money could be focused on bigger and better ideas.”
She and Councilor Betsy Wilkerson fielded other housing options several months ago, such as pallet housing or designated outdoor camping/parking areas.
Wilkerson said Monday that buying the Trent Avenue building made more financial sense than renting. She said city ownership of the shelter would provide area organizations that serve the homeless with surety that there was a place to send them.
In another twist, Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle joined Stratton in voting against the resolution.
Cathcart and Bingle are frequent backers of the mayor’s initiatives and pushed hard for approval of the shelter lease.
However, Cathcart expressed concern Monday that the willingness of private investors to help renovate the Trent Avenue property might dissolve if the city became the owner.
Bingle had said that he could “go either way” on the resolution, but then voted against it without explanation.
City Council President Breean Beggs said the city's purchase of the Trent Avenue property would be the cheaper option over leasing.
“This just starts the negotiations, it’s not the purchasing agreement itself,” he reminded the council.
As part of the lease agreement, the city pays a $26,100 base monthly rent plus a 2.5% lease management fee. The total cost over the five-year term of the lease is expected to be at least $1.6 million. The city has the option to renew the lease for another five-year period.
According to the resolution, the council is requesting to buy the property so the city does not end up paying for needed improvements to the building, which would increase the purchase price.
The resolution identifies three potential funding sources for purchasing the building. These include American Rescue Plan funds, some of the $24 million the city has received from the state Department of Commerce to relocate the homeless out of a camp near Interstate 90, and 2021 general fund budget reserves.
The total cost of purchasing the building will not be known until after negotiations have begun, say city officials.
Beggs said people living on the streets needed a place to go to get out of the heat, cold, or smoke from an area wildfire.
“I think it will save lives and save money in the long run to just have that,” he said.
Shortly after the start of the year, the council majority sent Woodward a letter that strongly criticized her for not having an emergency shelter in place during the winter months. The mayor replied that the search was on but everywhere her administration found a possible site, there was pushback from neighbors.
Finally, Woodward reported in April that, after her team visited more than 90 locations, they found the Trent Avenue site. She asked to have the property rezoned from heavy industrial use to accommodate a shelter.
The council initially refused to grant the rezone, with the majority stating that they didn’t have enough information about how the shelter would be operated to proceed.
Bingle then called out the council for giving the mayor “impossible tasks” by demanding action but then refusing to support her efforts.
The council eventually granted the rezone and authorized lease negotiations. However, the majority then approved a resolution to reduce the number of people who could be at the shelter, which the mayor said made the lease unfeasible.
That led the council to refer to the resolution as a “recommendation” instead of a requirement.
Once the lease was finalized, the administration began collaborating with community partners to get the property ready for occupancy by the end of August.