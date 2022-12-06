(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council has tabled a decision about expansion of tenant rights until Jan. 23. The proposal has drawn fire from numerous landlords and housing groups.
“We have had a tremendous volume of specific comments from landlords and tenants to the current proposal, all of which are consistent with the views shared over the last three years,” explained Council President Breean Beggs. “That said, we have further updated the proposal to clarify answers to some of the questions raised in these emails and testimonials.”
Amendments to the ordinance he and Councilor Karen Stratton drafted are in the works to clarify potentially ambiguous language. For example, Beggs wants it clear that required inspections of all rentals be undertaken with tenant consent because their homes are being entered.
In addition, Beggs wants to change the $10 per unit annual fee to apply to rentals with four units instead of three because that matches existing fair housing laws.
Clarification is also needed, he said, that landlords can ask about full criminal histories and aren’t limited by the proposal in determining whether to rent to someone on that basis. State and federal anti-discrimination laws still apply.
Landlords have criticized the ordinance for putting tenants at risk by setting up a universal background check system that only reports one year of criminal history except in cases of violence or sex abuse.
Beggs said it is important to note the proposed ordinance follows multiple public meetings over the last few years that included comments from hundreds of people. In addition, the city facilitated small group meetings involving landlords and tenants, and attorneys representing both sides. Plus, a meeting of the Housing Action Subcommittee was convened to provide more information, he said.
“All those views informed this ordinance,” Beggs told The Center Square in an email.
By implementing the new program, the process for people to obtain rental housing will be streamlined, say Beggs and Stratton.
Numerous landlords and their advocacy groups have criticized the city for excluding them from development of the ordinance. They believe the added rules will adversely affect the rental market by driving landlords and investors away and passing the costs of business licenses and rental unit fees onto tenants.
“We need everyone working together to end homelessness and to build more housing for all income levels. We need more landlords. Not less,” said Daniel Klemme, president of the Landlord Association of the Inland Northwest, in an email request to delay adoption of the ordinance on Dec. 5.
Councilors Jonathan Bingle and Michael Cathcart pushed at Monday’s briefing session to have the date for consideration of the ordinance pushed back seven weeks. Bingle pointed out that people would not have the opportunity to comment until the Jan. 9 meeting due to the holiday schedule that limited meeting time in December and early January.
He and Stratton agreed it was important to conserve public trust by providing at least two forums for dialogue.
“People really need to come to these meetings in January to let us know what they think,” Bingle told The Center Square on Tuesday morning. “If you can’t come to a meeting, then email or call your councilor to get your comments on the record.”
Cathcart has proposed amendments to the original ordinance that he also wants community feedback on.
“I want to see us have some public meetings on these issues before we make a decision – maybe even a town hall in early January,” he told The Center Square.