(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart says he issued a public statement against raising property taxes this year to let residents know the issue is on the table at next week’s meeting and now is the time to speak out.
“The reality is any legislation intensifying the burden on financially vulnerable community members should not be considered,” stated Cathcart in his opposition statement.
He told The Center Square Tuesday that the city council is seeking to raise revenue for the 2023 budget, which is expected to have a deficit of several million. Cathcart admitted the proposed 1% property tax increase would generate $500,000-$700,000 in additional revenue, but insisted that is not such a high amount that the city can’t find other ways to offset it.
“I think we are elected to manage the budget and do it in a smart and thoughtful way,” he said. “The council’s proposal to increase taxes across Spokane is misguided during this time of inflation and looming recession."
When government agencies need more money, they draw on additional taxpayer resources. That is not a good plan when people are paying high inflationary food costs, high gas prices and record high housing expenses, he said.
“We just can’t put more on their backs right now,” said Cathcart.
Councilor Jonathan Bingle also plans to reject the property tax increase proposal for the same reason.
“Now is not the time,” he said.
Cathcart and Bingle acknowledge that the council majority appears poised to approve the tax increase.
Mayor Nadine Woodward is not including any change in property tax status in her 2023 preliminary budget, said spokesperson Brian Coddington.
“Families are still hurting, and every little bit of relief helps,” he said.
He said Woodward will present a preliminary budget to the city council on Nov. 1 to begin negotiations. He insisted her budget will be balanced despite an expected deficit of just under $5 million.
At the council’s request, he said, the mayor will not include any American Rescue Plan funding in her budget so revenue for essential services will need to come from other places.
Like families, he said the city will have to decide between “wants” and “needs” when determining the final budget. Next year’s general fund, which covers most operational costs, is about $229.2 million, said Coddington.
“It’s no different than the decision point that families have right now. Some things the city wants to get done will have to be put off for another day,” he said.
Even as Spokane gets ready to debate the issue, the city of Spokane Valley will once again forego the 1% property tax increase allowed by state law each year.
The city has not raised its property tax rate for 13 years as part of its efforts to promote economic development. Toward that end, the city has sought to offer a business-friendly tax climate by not imposing a local Business and Occupation tax or corporate income tax.
As the City of Spokane decides on its tax rate, Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis has announced that homeowners could pay 9% more in property taxes next year.
He said the reason for that increase is that property values have grown an unprecedented 30%.