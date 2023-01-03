Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward and City Councilor Michael Cathcart organized a news conference last May to unveil plans for co-location of a police precinct and behavioral health unit on the east side of town. That event was interrupted by Councilor Betsy Wilkerson, who voiced criticisms about the lack of "inclusiveness" in the planning process. Wilkerson is now sponsoring a resolution that, if approved by the council, will initiate the process to lease out the site now being used as a precinct.

Photo courtesy of City of Spokane