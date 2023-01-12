(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle say they can support a new process to pin down what the community wants done with the old East Central library, which is now a police precinct.
Cathcart said amendments to the original proposal that allowed the community to ultimately decide the fate of the building and plan for the neighborhood made it supportable.
"This gives us more of a global picture than focusing on one building," he said.
Bingle said he could support the proposal to gather more community input before deciding on the use of the library because it allowed for neighborhood residents and businesses to make the final decision.
"I think the message being made is a pretty fair message," he said.
Mayor Nadine Woodward was unable to immediately be reached for comment.
Cathcart and Bingle had previously stated opposition to seeking another use for the 524 S. Stone Street building. They accused the council majority of undermining Woodward's decision in June to move police and behavioral health services into the vacated 6,000-square-foot space.
Prior to the move, officers worked from the second floor of the former nunnery at Saint Ann Catholic Church, a nearby location not nearly as accessible to the public.
Woodward said her decision came after six months of community outreach and was strongly supported by the MLK Center, businesses, neighborhood councils and residents in that sector of the city.
However, she was criticized at a May press conference announcing the move by Councilor Betsy Wilkerson, who took the podium to say that not all neighborhood groups had been included in the decision-making, and that some wanted to see the site used for a cultural center.
Following Wilkerson's remarks, the council decided by a 5-2 vote last summer to wrest control from Woodward to decide where employees work. That ordinance not only dealt with police precincts or offices but fire stations, utility facilities and community centers.
The resolution to pave the way for another library building occupant was sponsored by Wilkerson and Councilor Lori Kinnear.
Wilkerson said at Monday's meeting that she wanted to see a "holistic approach" to deciding what was most needed in the old library, which is owned by the city.
"Really, we want public safety and we want community engagement," she said.
Wilkerson and Kinnear's legislation outlines that houses, grocery stores and churches were demolished in East Central in the 1960s to make way for Interstate 90. Prior to that, the neighborhood had been classified as an "Area of Persistent Poverty," which remains the reality for many families.
Under their proposal, the city would look at potential occupants of the former library in terms of providing neighborhood vitality and spurring economic growth. Applications will be reviewed by the city's Equity Subcommittee and presented at a community open house for input before a decision is made.
"We want to make sure that going forward we're being inclusive and transparent, and this would make the best financial sense for the city," said Kinnear at the Jan. 9 meeting.
Council President Breean Beggs, who had tweaked the resolution to gain full support from his peers, shared his vision for the property.
"My hope is that we're able to rent the space to someone that has the ability to pay the rent and provide service, and then we can use those funds to get the police a facility that works really well for them," he said. "And that we can do service, justice, social services, safety, all those things, for the entire East Central neighborhood."
The resolution setting up the path to select tenants for the building takes aim at Woodward for acting "unilaterally" in relocating police.
The council's plan is to now advertise for organizations to submit proposals for the use of the building. There will be four "equally weighted" criteria in the review and selection process:
- Use of the building must reflect the cultural vibrancy of East Central or fulfill essential services that are currently lacking in the neighborhood.
- Services provided by the entity leasing the site must be affordable for area residents.
- Entities applying for use must have experience serving the demographics of residents in that location.
- The successful applicant will demonstrate financial sustainability outside of support from the city.
The city will now begin the process of gathering information from potential tenants no later than March 6. Submitted proposals will be received by the city's Equity Subcommittee with a response deadline of July 10. The neighborhood will be invited to an open house at some point in the future to weigh in on use of the site.