(The Center Square) – Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs was out of town and could not be reached when news broke last week that an ethics complaint had been filed against him.
Tom Bassler, a retired pathologist, has asked the Spokane Ethics Commission to investigate whether Beggs “publicly leaked confidential information” about three applications for homeless shelter operator that helped "derail" the review process.
The commission is the arm of the city charged with holding public employees and government leaders accountable for improprieties.
On Monday, Beggs responded to a request for comment last week by The Center Square.
“The recent ethics complaint presented by Tom Bassler has no merit and further delays the process of opening needed shelter beds in Spokane,” wrote Beggs in an email statement. “There was no public disclosure of confidential information."
At issue is Spokane Mayor Nadine Woodward's announcement April 20 that the review of applications for shelter operator had been “compromised” by the possibility of outside influence.
“The collapse of the recent shelter RFP [Request for Proposals] process is worrisome and costs the city money,” said Bassler after submitting the complaint.
Beggs said the information that he obtained from the Continuum of Care board regarding the three applicants was passed only to council members and their staff. He said the documents were intended for review in advance of an April 21 study session where the subject would be discussed.
Beggs said the information was turned over to him after a COC committee had completed its ratings process of applicants and the board had voted to reject the proposals.
The COC board partners with the city to develop policies to help the homeless and distribute federal Housing and Urban Development funding. The board was recently tasked by Woodward with recommending an operator for a potential 33,000-square-foot shelter at 4320 E. Trent Avenue.
Two days after Beggs released the information obtained from COC, Woodward restarted the selection process. She said review of the three applicants had still been underway when information was widely released.
She also based her decision to start over on one of the COC board members participating in the discussion about applicants when that individual stood to gain directly if one of the entities was chosen.
“Homelessness and the process of selecting a provider to meet the basic shelter needs of those in crisis is an emotionally-charged challenge the city has been working exhaustively to meet,” Woodward said. “It’s really disheartening to get this far and to have it disrupted by even the potential appearance of outside influence in this competitive process.”
On April 18, a couple of hours before Beggs acted, City Manager Johnnie Perkins informed the council that the review process for shelter operators had not yet been completed. He expected that to happen later in the week and to be able to bring a recommendation to the council at its regular April 25 meeting.
Beggs said he made two email attempts to clarify the issue with the administration before the April 18 meeting, but his messages went unanswered. With no objections registered, he decided to forward the information from the COC board to his peers.
“I did not disclose them to the public,” wrote Beggs in his May 9 email. “I had no reason to believe that the documents I emailed to council could be considered confidential since I had received them from outside the city and after the RFP committee rating process had been completed. Nor did I disclose them to anyone outside the city.”
Beggs said, as council president, he has a duty to ensure that council members have the materials they need prior to considering a decision on any issue, including contracting for homeless shelter services.
The council has the final responsibility to choose the shelter operator and fund those services, so should have full access to all pertinent information, he said.
“I fulfilled that duty in advance of the April 21 study session on the topic after notifying the administration and did not violate any provision of the ethics code or any other city ordinance,” Beggs stated.
He added, “The submission of a meritless ethics complaint sadly distracts and delays city government from promptly opening acutely needed shelter beds while the homeless camp near Second and Ray continues to grow."
Bassler questions how Beggs can infer that he is delaying anything by asking the Spokane Ethics Commission to review the issue for improprieties.
“Basically, by his actions, the council president flushed five weeks of the review process,” he said.
Beggs and Woodward agree process to find new shelter space for the homeless requires “more transparency and collaboration.” Beggs said there also needs to be “fewer unforced delays in allowing council to consider operator proposals.”
“I look forward to continuing my longstanding efforts to open more of these beds faster so that we can improve living conditions for all people in Spokane and restore enforcement of ordinances that preclude camping in the public right of way,” Beggs said.
Bassler’s complaint against Beggs followed one filed the same week by Councilor Jonathan Bingle against Ben Stuckart, chair of the COC board.
Bingle sent his complaint to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for investigation.
Stuckart participated in the review process of shelter applicants. One of the contenders was Jewels Helping Hands, which provides the unsheltered with food and other basic needs.
Under the Jewels proposal, Stuckart was suggested to serve as a first-year project manager with a salary of $151,200, said Bingle.
Although Stuckart did not vote on the proposal, Bingle said he violated COC conflict of interest policy by having any involvement.