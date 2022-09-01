(The Center Square) – Spokane City Council President Breean Beggs wants to divert revenue from the sale of properties seized in suspected drug crimes from developing cases against traffickers to supporting at-risk youth by expanding intervention programs.
However, Police Chief Craig Meidl doubts Washington’s civil asset forfeiture law allows the money to be used for that purpose. He said the law outlines that the revenue is to be used for controlled buys and to pay confidential informants to develop cases that reduce crime rates.
“This is respectfully said, but I do disagree with the council president on the intent of what these funds are for,” he told the Public Safety & Community Health Committee, comprised of city councilors, at Monday’s meeting.
Meidl said his opinion was based on consultation with legal counsel.
However, Beggs said a legal opinion supported his proposal because the funds would still be used to reduce drug-related crimes. He said helping youth get treatment and otherwise stabilize their lives was kept them out of the court system, and therefore deserved equal funding.
“It’s a difference of policy and priority,” he said.
Meidl said if $125,000 was diverted annually for youth programs, as recommended by Beggs, the forfeiture fund would be bankrupt within a couple of years.
There was currently $625,692 in the fund, said Capt. Mike McNab. He said $385,000 was encumbered for 2022 and then broke down those expenses with Begg’s proposal factored in: $120,000 for undercover vehicles; $120,000 for confidential informants; $125,000 for youth intervention; $10,000 for mission equipment; and $10,000 for training.
That left $240,692 for next year, which would not cover expenses, he said.
Beggs said the city had received $275,000 for each of the last four years from forfeiture so he felt the fund was healthy enough to support his proposal with some tweaking.
“We are on a trend to keep this fund fully vested and viable,” he said.
Police Capt. Tom Hendren said the Washington Supreme Court’s ruling in 2021 that arrests for simple drug possession were not constitutional was reducing forfeitures. He said it was more difficult to develop cases because suspects arrested for possession had previously provided information on trafficking activities that had led to property seizures.
“Our actual numbers are trending downward,” he said.
Meidl read the committee a list of training and equipment requests totaling tens of thousands that had been denied due to budget constraints. He said the police department was operating with a staffing shortage and attempting to curb drug trafficking in a time of crisis. He said last year, there was a 27% increase in drug overdose deaths in Spokane, almost three times the national average.
He felt taking money away from the forfeiture fund for anything other than law enforcement needs was not a good plan at this time.
Under Washington’s civil assets forfeiture law, police can seize property, money, or just about any other kind of property that they believe is connected to criminal activity. The seizure practice is controversial because law enforcement agencies can do this even if no charges are filed against the suspect. If challenged, police need only prove that their claims are more likely true than not.
Washington cities and counties took in $11.9 million in forfeiture revenues in 2020, minus a 10% cut to the state Treasurer’s Office, reported Crosscut. All but $300,000 came from alleged drug offenses.