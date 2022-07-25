(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council is voting Monday, July 25, on a ballot proposition that one member believes is further “erosion” of the charter that was approved by voters to create check and balances.
“If Council President Breean Beggs wants the authority of mayor, he should just run for that office,” said Councilor Jonathan Bingle. “Instead, he seems to be working continuously to undermine the charter approved by voters so that he can give more power to the council.”
He believes the majority voting bloc of the council, led by Beggs, are getting bolder about subverting the “strong mayor” form of government set up by the charter.
“I’m pretty frustrated,” he said. “This is all so politically motivated that it’s maddening.”
Beggs said Monday that he had no current plans to run for mayor next year.
“I have not made an announcement that I am definitely running for city council president when my term expires, but if I do run for office in 2023, that is the one I expect I would seek," he said.
Bingle points out that, under a strong mayor system of governance, the person elected to the office serves as the chief executive officer for the city. That individual has the authority to administer operations – including use of city properties - and appoint and remove department heads. The mayor drafts and proposes a budget to city council and has veto power over policies set by the council.
Bingle cites as one example of council “overreach,” the proposal to wrest control from the mayor about where police precincts and other essential services should be located. The charter allows the mayor, as the chief executive officer, to determine where city departments should be located and how buildings should be used.
The ordinance to give that power to council is expected to be voted on next week. It was sent back to the drawing table to have language tweaked at the request of the Public Works Department.
"They will consider something asked by Public Works but not pay attention to concerns expressed by the mayor," said Bingle.
He said the ballot proposition that is likely to be approved by the council majority tonight, July 25, also seeks to strip away mayoral authority. Beggs and Councilor Wilkerson have proposed asking voters on Nov. 8 to amend the charter so the mayor can no longer fire the city attorney or other legal counsel without agreement by the council.
If the addition is approved, the city's attorney could not be let go for seven years "without cause." And the council may renew legal counsel's contract for a second seven-year term without having mayoral approval.
“Being a bad lawyer is not cause so this is just setting the stage for more conflicts between the administration and council,” said Bingle.
The proposed charter amendment allows both the mayor and council to retain their own attorneys after giving written notice of that intent to the other branch.
Beggs said motivation for the ballot initiative is based on several years of watching Spokane city government and interviewing former city attorneys.
“An independent city attorney would be able to give legal advice to all city departments without fear of being terminated during their seven-year term except ‘for cause,” he said. “It would thus likely attract a wider pool of qualified applicants. I first proposed this measure six years ago but out of deference to a sitting city attorney, I didn’t bring it forward again until the position was vacant."
The charter separates power for a reason, said Bingle. The legislative branch (council) enacts the laws that are administered by the executive branch (mayor's administration). The ability to let an attorney go that is not adequately protecting the interests of taxpayers should go with the responsibility of overall management, which belongs to the mayor, he said.
“In the past several years, the council has been growing its staff and, at the same time, denying the mayor the ability to have an adequately staffed administration,” he said. “This council just seems to be trying to set the mayor up for failure and that is not good for the people of Spokane.”
He said the charter is supposed to be a guiding document to keep the city running smoothly and avoid continuing disputes over authority.
“Under the charter, everyone knows their place and their area of responsibility. That is balance," he said.
The City of Spokane has about 2,000 employees and changed from a council-manager form of government to a strong mayor form in January 2001, records show.
Beggs told The Center Square two weeks ago that Spokane has a “unique” charter in that there is both a “strong mayor” and “strong council” style of governance. The legislative branch holds equal power by enacting laws and setting policies, he said.
In addition, the council has the ability to override a mayoral veto, he said.
The Spokane City Charter can be found on the city’s website, my.spokanecity.org. Under Section 4 Powers – How Exercised, it states: “All power of the City, unless otherwise provided in this Charter, shall be exercised by the mayor and city council in a strong-mayor form of government. They shall be subject to the control and direction of the people at all times by the initiative, referendum, and recall provided for in this Charter.”