(The Center Square) – Spokane City Councilor Michael Cathcart lost his bid to replace restrictions on watering lawns during drier months with incentives to encourage conservation.
“People tend to revolt when the heavy hand of government comes down and says, ‘You will do it this way or else,’” he said at the May 23 meeting.
Cathcart was joined by Councilor Jonathan Bingle in opposition to a water conservation ordinance that sets hard watering rules from June 1 to Oct. 1. The legislation also paves the way for penalties if people violated prohibitions.
Mayor Nadine Woodward had also submitted a letter to council expressing her disapproval with the “punitive nature” of the ordinance.
“My position has been, and will continue to be, to offer incentives where we can rather than penalties,” she wrote.
Council President Breean Beggs voted in favor of new rules governing water usage, as did Councilors Zack Zappone, Karen Stratton, Betsy Wilkerson and Lori Kinnear.
The legislation is scheduled to take effect in 30 days. Under the city charter, the council has five days to present the ordinance to the mayor, who has 10 days to sign it or veto.
It is unlikely that Woodward’s veto would stand given the 5-2 vote on Monday.
Under the new ordinance, watering outdoor vegetation will be banned from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from June 1 to Oct. 1. Watering at other times will be limited to four days per week.
Starting next year, the city council or mayor can institute emergency watering limits any time between June 1 and Oct. 1 when Spokane River flows are predicted to fall below 1,000 cubic feet per second.
The harder limits intended to protect the city’s water supply limit people to watering twice per week, two hours per day. People would be prohibited from washing sidewalks, driveways, decks and other hardscape elements.
Cathcart wanted the council to slow down and consider a program to offer residents financial benefits for reduced water usage. For example, if a household reduced the volume of water it used by 25%, their bill would reflect that same percentage of a decrease.
Every five years, Cathcart said the bar could be reset for incentives, which would further decrease water usage. He said the city could also expand its educational outreach to residents to get more buy-in for the program.
“I think we will find a great reduction in water usage as people think about how it’s going to affect their pocketbooks,” he said.
He said people hooked up to the city water system but living or working outside the city limits should also be provided with an opportunity to participate in the program.
With the snowpack in the region at 149% of normal, Cathcart said there was no urgency to get new rules in place. He asked the council to consider the incentive program before taking action.
Zappone pointed that Cathcart had waited until three days before the vote to make his proposal. He said the ordinance under consideration had been a year in the making, and based upon recommendations provided by the city’s Water Resource Collaboration Group.
The group formed in 2020 to study water conservation options. Their formation followed a city report that Spokane residents were using 202 gallons per person per day, which is more water per capita than 97% of the country.
“What stakeholders did you talk with?” asked Zappone of Cathcart at Monday’s meeting.
Cathcart said that he had been actively engaged in water conservation discussions since taking office in 2019. He told Zappone that he voted against a voluntary ban on water usage during peak hours last year out of fears it would lead to mandates and sanctions, which had become reality.
“I’m listening to my constituents who want to see something different,” he explained.
Cathcart said his proposal also factored in concerns from constituents about inequitable enforcement of new rules.
If the city relies upon neighbor complaints for enforcement, that could result in more punitive action in some areas than others, he said.
Woodward shared that concern in her letter.
“We should not foster a system in which we encourage conflict within our community,” she wrote. “Families are still struggling to financially recover from the pandemic, neighbors are only just starting to gather in-person again – penalizing water usage and turning neighbors against each other will do more harm than good.”
For at least the next 18 months, there will be no penalties tied to any violations of the new rules, as city lawmakers say they will first focus on educating the public about the changes.