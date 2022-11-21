(The Center Square) - The Spokane City Council is eyeing a cap on the amount that DoorDash, Uber Eats, Grubhub or other third-party delivery companies can charge restaurants for providing services.
Councilors Zack Zappone and Lori Kinnear have proposed limiting the fee to 15% of the purchase price unless the restaurant agrees to pay more for advertising and other services. Their proposal to halve the existing rate will be considered during the Nov. 28 council meeting.
“The city council finds that the regulatory requirements within this ordinance are necessary to promote public health, safety, and welfare by eradicating the unequal bargaining dynamic between food delivery platforms and restaurants,” states their proposed ordinance.
With third party fees up to 30% of the price of a food or beverage order, a hardship is created for the restaurant, say Zappone and Kinnear.
They cite a report by the Washington Hospitality Association that the average full-service restaurant in the state incurred $160,000 in debt due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which was equivalent to more than three years of profit. During the pandemic, nearly 2,500 restaurants closed across the state and the industry as a whole is still struggling to recover.
By altering the amount that delivery companies can charge, more restaurants will stay solvent, contend Kinnear and Zappone.
There are 1,239 active business licenses for restaurants, caterers, and related enterprises in the food industry within Spokane. With the net profit margin for a restaurant at 4% of the total order value, delivery fees undermine earning potential, according to the proposal.
“A primary purpose of city government is protecting the health, safety, and welfare of its residents,” is the expressed rationale in the draft ordinance for the fee cap. “The availability of reasonably priced options for delivery services will support a vibrant and diverse restaurant scene where restaurants can thrive and respond to the evolving consumer needs and interests.”
Councilor Jonathan Bingle opposes price controls because of the potential for unintended consequences that hurt consumers and businesses alike.
“The free market does not do well when government interferes,” he said.
Kinnear and Zappone outline in their draft ordinance that there is precedent for price controls. In November 2020, Gov. Jay Inslee capped delivery fees for food at 15% of the purchase price of an online order. That mandate stayed in effect until June of 2021.
However, Seattle, Minneapolis, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco and other cities have enacted permanent lids on delivery service fees.
With 77% of restaurants now offering services through food delivery platforms, and continued growth in that service expected at a rate of 8% per year, steps need to be taken to protect the industry, say Zappone and Kinnear.
Bingle said the issue involves national delivery firms so it needs to be addressed at the state and federal levels because the local government is not knowledgeable about how fees were set.
“We don’t know what harm might be done if we change the structure,” he said.
He said, at the local level, people can support Treehouse Food Deliveries, a Spokane-based service if they want an alternative.
“We can work to create some competition in our marketplace – that is a good solution,” he said.