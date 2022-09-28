Robert Bradford, 40, of Clanton, Ala., poses for a portrait in 2018 at his home in Clanton, Alabama. Bradford's mother fought civil asset forfeiture proceedings after her husband faced drug charges and committed suicide in 2009. She proved her innocence and kept her house, where Bradford now lives after her death from cancer. Under Alabama's current forfeiture laws and that of Washington and other states, police can seize property they have reason to believe was criminally gained, even when the owner isn't yet charged with a crime.