(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council overrode objections from Mayor Nadine Woodward and Police Chief Craig Meidl this week to divert $125,000 from the sale of assets seized in suspected drug crimes into youth treatment and prevention education programs.
Meidl warned the council before its 4-3 vote that using money for that purpose would bankrupt the civil asset forfeiture fund within a couple of years.
“I need this funding that is perfectly aligned with drug enforcement for drug enforcement,” he said.
Under Washington’s civil assets forfeiture law, police can seize property, money, or just about any other kind of property that they believe is connected to criminal activity. The seizure practice is controversial because law enforcement agencies can do this even if no charges are filed against the suspect. If challenged, police need only prove that their claims are more likely true than not.
With local overdose deaths on the rise, Meidl said it was important to keep the confidential informant and controlled drug buy programs funded by the sale of seized assets going strong.
According to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office, there was a 285% increase in fatal drug overdoses in 2021 compared to the year prior. Of the 203 overdose deaths, 108 involved fentanyl. Of all accidental deaths in Spokane County, 76.7% were due to fatal drug overdoses.
Woodward told the council at its Sept. 26 meeting that deference should be given to Meidl’s concerns. She said the chief was leading the local battle against drug-related crimes and more knowledgeable about conditions on the ground and what tools were needed
“I ask you to let our police chief do the job he was hired to do – keep our city safe,” she said.
She said the fentanyl crisis was the deadliest challenge facing the nation at this time, with more than 100,000 overdose deaths last year. She said Spokane had been identified as a hub for trafficking the synthetic opioid that is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.
It was not the time to reduce funding needed by police to keep the community safe, she said.
“This is a decision our police chief should be making, not city council,” she said.
Woodward reminded the council that it had set aside $3 million in American Rescue Plan funds for programs to help youth and that pot of funding could be tapped for treatment and education.
Meidl has questioned whether Washington law would allow the money to be used for that purpose. He said the law outlines that revenue from the sale of seized assets is to be used for controlled drug buys and to pay confidential informants to find and arrest suspects in trafficking of illicit substances.
The chief said his opinion was based on consultation with legal counsel.
However, Council President Breean Beggs contends that a legal opinion supported his proposal to change the funding formula from seized asset sales because the money would still be used to reduce drug-related crimes. He said helping youth get treatment for addictions was another way to decrease drug crimes in the area and that deserved equal funding.
“We need go do more than just controlled drug buys,” he said.
He gained agreement from Councilors Betsy Wilkerson, Lori Kinnear and Zack Zappone to redistribute how forfeiture funds will be spent for at least the next year.
“I think our job as council is to look at the big picture and holistically,” said Zappone, pointing out that Meidl did not bear that same responsibility.
“Using forfeiture funds how they’ve been used historically is not going to stop drug use in our community,” he said. “It’s time for us to try new things.”
Wilkerson said the council had not been briefed about successes involving use of forfeiture money on confidential informants. She said accountability and deliverables mattered with that fund as with any other.
“I think we need both,” she said.
Councilor Jonathan Bingle responded by saying, “I don’t remember once asking the chief to give us metrics on confidential informant buys.”
He questioned why the council seemed to be continually focused on ways to reduce police funding.
“We certainly ask far more of our police to defer their expenditures than we ask of any other department,” he said.
He was joined in voting against the proposal by Councilors Michael Cathcart and Karen Stratton.
In August, Police Capt. Mike McNab broke down expenditures from the fund for the city’s Public Safety & Community Health Committee, comprised of city councilors. He said there was $625,692 in the fund, with $385,000 encumbered for 2022. He then outlined expenses envisioned in Beggs' proposal: $120,000 for undercover vehicles; $120,000 for confidential informants; $125,000 for youth intervention; $10,000 for mission equipment; and $10,000 for training.
That left $240,692 for next year, which would not cover expenses, he said.
Beggs said the city had received $275,000 for each of the last four years from forfeiture so he felt the fund was healthy enough to support his proposal with some tweaking.
“We have extra money in the forfeiture fund at the moment so I see little risk,” he said.
Meidl said the state Supreme Court ruling in 2021 that arresting people for simple drug possession was unconstitutional had not really been felt yet in terms of asset seizures. He said funds were being realized from cases already in the pipeline but the number of seizures was expected to decline. He said that was likely to happen because suspects arrested for possession had previously providing information on trafficking activities that led to property seizures.