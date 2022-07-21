(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council has delayed the vote on an ordinance wresting authority away from Mayor Nadine Woodward to decide where “essential” facilities should be located.
The new code proposed by Council President Breean Beggs and Councilor Betsy Wilkerson transfers authority for these decisions to the council. If approved, buildings put under the legislative body’s purview would include police precincts or offices, fire stations, utility facilities and community centers.
The strong-mayor form of government set up by the city charter gives Woodward, as chief executive officer, the authority to decide where to site departments that she manages.
The proposed ordinance that would effectively amend the charter was on Monday’s agenda for a vote. However, Beggs said further work needed to be done to tighten up language so it was tabled for a couple of weeks.
He said the Public Works Department wanted to make sure that requiring public input before a siting decision could be made did not set the stage for unintended legal challenges.
“Public Works wanted to make sure that requiring that public engagement process would not stop the final decision on where to locate the facility,” stated Beggs in a Thursday email to The Center Square.
“So, we are going to add some language to make it clear that the public has the right to engage in the discussion but not stop a particular facility, whether it is a police precinct or a water tower.”
The ordinance as proposed allows residents to file a lawsuit if they do not believe the local government followed the outlined process for making a decision.
If the new code is approved by the council majority, as Beggs expects, the administration could not recommend a site without first publishing alternate locations. In addition, at least one community meeting would be required, and written comments would need to be solicited from neighborhood councils.
The council’s Equity Subcommittee, an advisory board, also would review any proposals.
The ordinance lays out qualifying criteria for suitable police precinct locations. The site must be near the main street of a neighborhood district, within a documented cluster of criminal activities and within a commercial zone with high visibility of police patrols.
If approved, the ordinance goes into effect immediately as it has been proposed as an emergency measure. Quick action is deemed by Beggs and Wilkerson to be necessary for preservation of the public peace and safety, and support of city government.
They brought the ordinance forward after Woodward announced in May that she was moving the East Central Police Precinct into the former East Central Library. The move took place at the end of June.
Woodward said during her announcement about the move last spring that the 6,000 square foot building at Stone Street and Sixth Avenue East would be shared by officers and on-site behavioral health specialists. She also wanted to see the facility provide community meeting space.
The mayor’s plan has been supported by Freda Gandy, executive director of the Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center, and representatives from the East Central Neighborhood Council and East Spokane Business Association.
Woodward said her administration engaged in six months of community outreach prior to making the decision. She said residents and businesses wanted to see a more visible police presence during a time of high crime.
A ThoughtExchange survey drew more than 600 responses in favor of a new precinct and having officers more accessible.
Prior to the June 30 move, seven or eight officers had been based on the second floor of a former nunnery at Saint Ann Catholic Church.
Last week, the council majority approved a nonbinding resolution to establish a precinct somewhere along, or within two blocks of, East Sprague Avenue between the Hamilton Street overpass and Havana Street. The resolution requests opening that precinct no later than Jan. 1, 2023.
By a second 4-2 vote, the council approved a separate resolution last week to begin exploring lease options for a medical provider or other tenant for the old library. Councilor Zack Zappone was not present at the July 11 meeting where that vote took place.
Councilors Jonathan Bingle and Michael Cathcart opposed both resolutions. They stated support for Woodward’s plans.
Voting in favor of shifting the precinct location again were Beggs, Wilkerson and Councilors Karen Stratton and Lori Kinnear.
Wilkerson questioned the results of the ThoughtExchange survey. She said anyone could have accessed it to render an opinion, even if they didn’t live in the city.
“We had all of this outside energy telling us what was best for East Central from all over the city,” she said. “We don’t know if those are truly the voices of East Central or not.”