(The Center Square) – Several Spokane council members expressed frustration that the city had gone into winter without a clear plan for sheltering the homeless in a weather emergency, and there was still nothing in place for the hot months ahead.
"What are we going to do over the summer and fall?” asked Zack Zappone, who represents District 3, in the Monday meeting.
He reiterated his stance from January that the city should not have been in “crisis-level intervention when it was cold.”
Councilor Lori Kinnear, who serves District 2, asked City Administrator Johnnie Perkins how long it would take to get a viable plan to the council.
“We can’t wait any longer,” she said. “I can’t stress that enough Mr. Perkins. We really need to know and the public needs to know as well.”
Perkins said discussions were still taking place with Mayor Nadine Woodward's office about where to locate a permanent emergency warming center and long-term homeless shelter.
Woodward said in a January press conference that opposition from neighborhoods made finding a suitable site “challenging.”
She said the city had come up empty-handed because no one wanted a facility in their backyard.
"We've received pushback from almost every single neighborhood that we've wanted to locate a shelter in,” she said.
Perkins told the council at the Feb. 7 meeting that he and staffers were working as fast as they could to gather all the information the council had requested.
Tonya Wallace, chief financial officer for the city, told the council at its Feb. 7 meeting that expenditures to shelter the homeless had cost more than $400,000 this winter. She said all budgeted funds had been exhausted.
The council then approved amending the 2022 budget to provide $270,000 for the Community, Housing and Human Services Department to help the homeless, and to repay $90,000 of damage at the Convention Center.
The convention center opened Dec. 26 to provide a 24/7 shelter during a severe snow and ice storm that lasted two weeks.
In January, Woodward held a press conference to address what had happened at the convention center.
“We saw a lot of behavioral issues with the population that was served during this time,” she said. “Toilet seats were broken, mirrors were smashed, holes in the walls and lots of destruction.”
The council sent a letter to the mayor expressing their frustration about the situation, and citizens also complained.
Woodward explained that the convention center is no longer available because repairs needed to be made so it could accommodate events that had already been booked.
Councilor Michael Cathcart, who represents District 1, asked at Monday’s meeting where the money to cover costs of securing a new location and operating a shelter was going to come from.
“I feel like we’re going to get a plan and we’ll be scrambling to pay for it,” he said.
Wallace said the contingency reserve of more than $20 million could be tapped if there was a true emergency.
“There’s definitely a larger strategy discussion for the city council to consider,” she said. “There are very limited funding sources at this point.”