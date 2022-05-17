(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council approved rezoning heavy industrial properties to accommodate homeless shelters, a move that follows a month of controversy over the issue.
The zoning change took effect immediately after the 6-0 vote Monday -- Council President Breean Beggs was absent -- and remains in effect until Nov. 7, unless extended or canceled.
A public hearing to evaluate the change is set for July 11.
Mayor Nadine Woodward issued a statement after the council vote. She said the zoning change will allow her administration to finalize the lease on an East Trent Avenue property that is a potential shelter site.
The 33,000-square-foot vacant warehouse is owned by developer Larry Stone and was selected by the administration for a shelter after 92 other properties were visited.
Woodward announced the city is in the final stages of negotiating the lease. She envisions a shelter that provides people with not only overnight stays, but resources to overcome mental health and addiction challenges. She also wants to see job training opportunities available to help people stabilize their lives and get into permanent housing.
“Sidewalks, alleyways, and fields are not safe or humane places for people,” she said. “This zoning change gives the city additional flexibility to offer people a safe place to sleep indoors and support individuals in the next steps in their journey.”
In April, the city council was approached with the rezone request, but the measure failed to muster enough votes. Councilors Karen Stratton and Betsy Wilkerson voted against the legislation presented as an emergency ordinance, which needed a supermajority to pass. Councilor Zack Zappone was not present for the April 18 meeting but later said that he would also have voted against the rezone.
Wilkerson, Stratton and Zappone said there were too many unanswered questions to support the rezone. They wanted to know who would operate the shelter and what the costs would be. In addition, they wanted more outreach to neighboring property owners of the Trent Avenue site.
The trio reiterated Monday that their questions remained unanswered even though they had changed their stance on the rezone.
City Administrator Johnnie Perkins has assured councilors that their financial questions will be addressed at the June 6 meeting.
He said that presentation will include a recommended shelter provider and details on the lease agreement, including the monthly cost, terms and obligation to the city.
“We do want to be collaborative,” Perkins said. “We do want to be working with this council, the business community and all of the residents here to make sure that we’re moving this forward on a path that respects the integrity of how taxpayer dollars are used and also respects the integrity of those that are most vulnerable that we’re trying to provide the services to move them forward.”
Not only did the rezone vote generate controversy, but the council’s approval of shelter requirements that conflicted with the mayor’s plan also drew fire.
The mayor had advertised for a Trent Avenue shelter operator that could provide services for 250 people, and more during extreme weather.
The council majority then voted to limit future shelter populations to 100 people per acre, which threatened the viability of the Trent Avenue lease.
Councilor Jonathan Bingle called out the council in April for giving Woodward “impossible tasks.” He said the council demanded action from the administration to get a shelter sited and then impeded her progress at every turn.
Councilor Lori Kinnear, who joined Beggs in proposing the shelter population restrictions, said the new guidance is intended to “recommend” not “require.”
Also in April, Woodward announced the process to select a shelter provider had been “compromised” and needed to be restarted.
She said the three submitted proposals had been publicly released before the Continuum of Care Board’s internal review process had been completed.
The board had been tasked by the mayor with recommending one of the applicants to the council.
Woodward also said a member of the COC board had participated in a discussion of the applications, a conflict of interest because that individual stood to gain financially from one proposal.
Submissions in the second request for proposals are due by Thursday. Woodward’s administration is now seeking potential operators and service providers for a facility with an estimated daily usage of 150 beds, but capable of handling 250 beds based on demand, plus more when weather is too cold or hot.
This round of reviews will be done by a collaboration of public and private entities instead of solely by the COC board, say city officials.
An ethics complaint has been filed against Beggs in regard to his release of shelter applications to council members during the review process.
Tom Bassler, a retired pathologist in Spokane, filed the complaint with the Spokane Ethics Commission. That group is an arm of the city charged with holding public employees and government leaders accountable for improprieties.
Bassler has accused Beggs of derailing Woodward’s process to select a shelter operator.
Beggs has acknowledged that he had obtained the applications from the COC board and passed them along to his peers.
He told The Center Square that it had been his understanding that the committee reviewing the RFPs had completed its work and made a recommendation to the full COC board, at which time the council should have been informed.
In addition, Bingle has filed an ethics complaint against COC Chair Ben Stuckart with the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Bingle said Stuckart participated in the review process of a shelter provider application submitted by Jewels Helping Hands, which provides the unsheltered with food and other basic needs. Under the Jewels proposal, Stuckart was suggested to serve as a first-year project manager with a salary of $151,200.
Bingle said it wasn’t enough for Stuckart to have refrained from voting because the COC board’s charter states that members must fully disclose the nature of a conflict and “recuse themselves from discussing, lobbying or voting” whenever they or any immediate family members have a financial or personal interest in a matter before the board.
Stuckart was unable to be reached for comment.