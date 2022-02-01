(The Center Square) – Five members of the Spokane City Council voted Monday to censure Councilor Jonathan Bingle for refusing to wear a face mask and to ask Mayor Nadine Woodward to ban him from city hall.
Councilor Zack Zappone said he requested the resolution to censure Bingle because the newly-elected councilor had violated his oath of office to obey city and state policies.
“I put this resolution forward because Councilor Bingle is intentionally breaking the law and, in the U.S., nobody is above the law,” he said.
The actions of the majority drew fire from Bingle and Councilor Michael Cathcart, who joins him in representing District 1, which encompasses Northeast Spokane. They questioned why the documents to support the censure and ban were not submitted until three hours before the meeting, and several minutes after official cut-off for new information to be brought forward for consideration.
“A lot of people in his district don’t know about this hearing because it was kept secret, and people should have a right to be heard,” said Cathcart.
He pointed out that suspending the rules to add the new agenda items to the afternoon briefing session denied many working people the opportunity to participate.
Cathcart then challenged the majority for asking Woodward to eject another elected official from a public building, which he said was not within her authority.
“We are asking the mayor to violate our rights as a legislative body,” he said. “This doesn’t make any sense. I think this is just gross, frankly.”
Bingle described the move to involve the mayor in the disciplinary action as a “dangerous precedent.” He said the request violated the separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches of local government.
Council President Breean Beggs said Resolution 13 to censure Bingle and Resolution 14 to ask Woodward to ban him expressed the desires of the council but were legally nonbinding.
He and other councilors said they were forced to take action to protect city employees and the public from a potential public health threat.
“These are resolutions stating the desires and intent of the council,” said Beggs.
Gov. Jay Inslee has mandated that anyone over the age of 5 mask up in public places regardless of vaccination status. City policy allows council members to work mask-free alone in their cubicles, but they are required to wear one elsewhere in the building, something Bingle has refused to do since taking office less than a month ago.
Bingle contends that Inslee has exceeded his emergency powers with the masking and vaccine mandates. He said laws can only be passed by the legislative branch of government, according to the state and federal constitutions.
“I am a huge supporter of city employees and I’ve gotten emails saying they don’t feel safe,” said Councilor Karen Stratton. “I don’t care what your politics are, I care that we’re keeping people safe.”
She said the reason the resolutions were submitted late was not to keep them secret, but to ensure they were written correctly.
“I would hope that courtesy would be extended to other council members who are working on something important,” she said.
Stratton said Woodward had failed to act, so the council decided it had to do something.
“At some point, people are looking for us to stand up and be leaders,” she said.
“I would like to point out the irony here,” said Bingle of being censured for not following city policy when the resolution to facilitate the vote did not adhere to policy.
“That’s exactly why I am doing this,” he said. “It’s getting to the heart of inconsistent rules applied inconsistently to the detriment of others.”
Beggs reiterated that people couldn’t just pick and choose what laws to obey without destroying the fabric of a civil society.
Zappone said the state Bureau of Labor & Industries was now investigating complaints against Bingle’s refusal to mask up, and taxpayers could not afford the $14,000 penalty for each violation.
Bingle said he had received no information about an L&I investigation and hoped the city’s Human Resource director would brief him on those complaints.
He told the council that he could provide numerous examples of times that Zappone, other councilors and city employees had also violated masking and social distancing rules.
“I look forward to similar actions being taken against other councilors,” he said.
“I’ve only had one councilor say to me, ‘I refuse to follow the law,’” replied Beggs.
Also in favor of both resolutions were Councilors Betsy Wilkerson and Lori Kinnear, although they did comment on either action.
Prior to the 5-2 vote, Cathcart reminded the council that Bingle had openly stated his opposition to forced government mandates while running for office, and he had been elected by a 56% margin.
Bingle said he had received 2,000 emails, calls and texts of support after two councilors went to Spokesman-Review last week to generate publicity about the issue. He contested Stratton ’s claim that “it wasn’t anybody’s intention to blow this up.”
Bingle said councilors had deliberately stirred the pot by contacting the newspaper, and then initiating a complaint with the Bureau of Labor & Industries.
“This was very intentional,” he said.
Stratton said she had heard from many constituents, some within Bingle’s district, who were “sad, fearful and angry” about his flouting city and state policy.
Bingle said he was standing up for city employees and other workers who did not want to be forced to wear a mask, for people who had lost their jobs because they refused a vaccine, and for what he believed was a vast majority of his constituents.
“I agree with Councilor Stratton, people are looking for leadership,” said Bingle.
Zappone asked Bingle one last time before the vote if he would agree to at least wear a mask in city hall. Bingle said he would willingly conduct meetings via Zoom if employees and officials preferred, but he would not don a mask.