(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council has approved requirements for future homeless shelter plan that one member says will jeopardize lease negotiations for a potential site.
Councilor Michael Cathcart opposed the resolution that was approved Monday by a 5-2 vote because it limited the number of people that could be sheltered to 100 per acre.
Mayor Nadine Woodward has requested proposals from shelter providers to operate a facility with an estimated daily usage of 250 beds, and surge capacity as needed.
City Manager Johnnie Perkins told the council at the April 25 meeting that the administration was still working out terms of a lease made complicated by property improvements. The 4320 E. Trent Avenue site proposed by the administration has a 33,000-square-foot vacant warehouse that could be converted into a shelter.
“We are going to end up vastly underutilizing the Trent site, which will not be good for taxpayers,” said Cathcart of the change in numbers brought by the resolution. “We’re going to have to find 3,4,5, or 6 different sites, which won’t be good for taxpayers or the neighborhoods because that’s where they’ll have to go.”
In the latter statement, he referenced a requirement in the resolution that the city solicit proposals to set up tiny homes in one location, or parking areas in another where people could live in vehicles.
Cathcart reminded the council that the mayor’s staff had looked at 92 separate properties before finding one that Woodward felt would work and wasn’t in a commercial or residential area.
“It is the best option we have right now, and the city’s been looking for a year,” he said.
The other opponent of the resolution was Councilor Jonathan Bingle.
He asked Perkins to update the council on the status of the Trent lease negotiations.
Perkins said the search for a shelter provider had to restart after it was compromised by “third-party involvement.” He said a new request for proposals would be advertised next week.
He said lease negotiations on the Trent site continued and he planned to bring more information, including a financial report, before the council next week.
According to Perkins, he and another staffer had visited 20 businesses near the Trent site. He said that a meeting was taking place this week with Kevin Brockbank, president of Spokane Community College. The institution is located near the potential shelter location and Brockbank expressed concerns about public safety at a previous meeting.
“We should have gotten out there much sooner, we’re behind the curve and I’m going to own that right now,” said Perkins of the outreach effort.
Councilors Karen Stratton and Betsy Wilkerson voted last week against a rezone of the Trent property from heavy industrial use to accommodate the shelter. They said that decision was made, in part, because they did not feel enough contact had been made with neighboring property owners.
Perkins vowed Monday not to give up working on the project because it was the administration’s goal to provide people on the streets with shelter and wraparound services, such as treatment for drug addictions and mental illness. He also said plans were being made to help people train for jobs and further stabilize their lives.
More information on these programs would be made available next week, he said.
At the April 18 meeting, Perkins told the council that the rezone was necessary to get a lease finalized and planning underway.
Wilkerson and Stratton reiterated Monday that they had been unable to vote for the rezone because there too many unanswered questions.
“We never saw the big picture, that’s my challenge," said Wilkerson.
“A lot of this has just been a lack of communication and I’m not going to blame anybody because we’re not here to blame people, we’re here to find a solution,” said Stratton.
Because the zoning change had been proposed as an emergency to get the shelter project rolling, approval required five favorable votes. Councilor Zack Zappone was absent so there were only four affirmative votes. These came from Council President Breann Beggs, Bingle, Cathcart and Lori Kinnear.
After the vote, Beggs and Kinnear proposed the resolution to set out further requirements for a shelter. Bingle then called out the council for giving Woodward a series of “impossible tasks.”
He said the expectations of her administration kept changing in what could be seen as a “political move” by a cynic.
“That narrative out there that we’re trying to stop the process, or not give the mayor a win, or whatever it is, is absolutely not true,” said Wilkerson.
Bingle disagreed.
He said it made no sense for the administration to negotiate a lease on land that was not zoned for the desired use.
“I don’t think this resolution is a step forward,” he said.
Cathcart said the bigger barrier was the reduction in potential shelter numbers, which was likely to make the Trent property not pencil out.
Kinnear said the requirements listed in the resolution were really intended as recommendations. She said the council sets budgets and enacts laws that are carried out by the administration, so it was right for the council to guide the shelter development process.
“This isn’t about the mayor, this isn’t about the council, this isn’t about politics – it’s about the homeless people,” she said.
Kinnear said there needed to be better communication between the legislative and executive branches of local government to get the work done.
“I think we are all really good people; we are all just trying to get to a place where we can agree,” she said.
She said the costs involved in establishment and operation of the shelter was one of the bigger conversations that needed to take place. She another discussion needed to revolve around partnerships that could be developed with area organizations to take care of the homeless population.
Zappone said he had missed the April 18 meeting to attend the Spokane Scholars Banquet, a commitment he had made a year ago. He stated support for the resolution that lays out detailed criteria for shelter development.
“I think it’s important to make clear that the council has done nothing to slow down the process of opening a new shelter,” he said, pointing out that no lease or provider contract had been brought forward for consideration.
He said the resolution was the council’s way to collaborate and share its “holistic” vision and guidelines with the administration.
“This resolution allows us to say, ‘This is where we’re coming from,’” said Zappone.
Beggs said that as "fiery” as the community discussion on the issue had gotten, he felt that progress was being made by that high level of involvement.
He said there had been little support for a shelter in the past, but there was now growing public support for the project.
In addition, he said it was encouraging to hear from Perkins that the new call for shelter operator proposals would include wraparound service provision.
“We have come a long way,” he said.