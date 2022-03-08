(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane’s Lodging Tax Advisory Committee (LTAC) has grant funds of $256,396 to divide among projects that promote tourism and cultural enrichment.
The grant money comes from the city’s share of hotel/motel taxes that is imposed on businesses with 40 or more units.
The city imposed a special motel/hotel tax at a rate of 1.3% in 2013. That tax was in addition to the 2% lodging tax already enacted within the city by the Spokane County Public Facilities Department.
Applications for 2022 grants from that tax revenue can be submitted until 5 p.m. on Monday, April 4.
“I’m excited that, as our community emerges from the challenges that COVID-19 has brought on our local economy, the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee is able to offer grants to help bring back more great events that will not only produce jobs, but bring families back to enjoy everything Spokane has to offer,” says LTAC Chair and Councilmember Betsy Wilkerson.
Once the LTAC has reviewed this year’s application for funding from the tax, the group will make a recommendation about grant assignments to the city council in November.
Grant applications will be evaluated based on a project's ability to generate new hotel/motel stays, bring in tourists, have a long-term impact on economic development and reflect a partnership with community organizations and regional entities.
Lodging tax funds will not be granted for capital or construction projects.
The grant application can be found on the LTAC page at SpokaneCity.org.