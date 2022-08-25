(The Center Square) – The City of Spokane is investing $80 million in new construction work this year and one of those projects involves lane closures for several weeks on north Monroe Street between Summit and Boone avenues.
Inland Infrastructure will begin grind and overlay pavement maintenance work on that sector of roadway Monday, Aug. 29. Drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes of travel to avoid delays.
According to city records, the estimated $700,000 project will be done in two phases and is expected to be completed in late October.
“Monroe is one of our main arterials and keeping it in good shape is part of our six-year street maintenance program,” said Public Works Director Marlene Feist in a news release. “Completing the right maintenance at the right time reduces the amount of costly, major construction needed over time.”
She said the North Monroe Street project involves closing half of the street at a time and detouring traffic. Phase I involves the north bound lanes, or east side of the street. The south bound lanes on the west side are scheduled to close sometime around Sept. 21 for Phase II.
Failed pavement areas will receive full-depth repairs and new ADA ramps at the intersections will be installed, said city officials.
In addition to the city’s investment this year in new construction work, another $21 million in projects continue from 2021 that involve improving streets, rebuilding bridges and upgrading water and sewer lines.
The city posts a weekly obstruction notice to alert motorists about what is happening with projects, and when and where there will be delays, on its website, my.spokanecity.org.