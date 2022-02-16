(The Center Square) - Two members of the Spokane City Council responded to a demand from Mayor Nadine Woodward that they allow voters to decide on water fluoridation by criticizing her for not using her administrative report time to voice support for renewal of a levy to fund emergency services.
Prior to a unanimous vote to send the bond measure to voters in a special election on April 26, Councilors Zack Zappone and Karen Stratton questioned why Woodward had not advocated for the funding that will generate about $13 million per year for the Spokane Fire Department.
If approved, the cost to property owners will be 50 cents for every $1,000 of assessed valuation. That means a landowner will pay $150 per year for a house valued at $300,000, according to city officials.
The levy comes up for renewal every six years and the rate remains the same for the 2022 proposal.
Zappone said he was “confused” about Woodward’s silence on the issue during a video visit with the council a few minutes earlier.
“I do think this is incredibly important and will support it, and I hope the administration will too,” he said.
"I’m shocked that time was used to smack our hands over fluoride and not support this,” said Stratton.
Councilor Lori Kinnear said the administration had missed an opportunity to help educate the public about the importance of levy passage. She said with 85% of emergency calls involving a medical crisis and Spokane having an aging population the funding was essential to provide timely response.
Councilor Betsy Wilkerson did not criticize the mayor, just stated the hope that Woodward’s administration would actively work to educate voters about the need for the bond to be approved once again.
“I’d like us to be in lockstep,” she said. “We can take the accolades together and we can take the arrows together.”
These comments at the Feb. 14 meeting led Councilor Michael Cathcart to remind his peers that the mayor had asked for the council to bring the bond forward. He said Woodward’s support for the levy had initiated the current discussion and vote.
“They (administration) brought this to us,” he said.
Zappone questioned why the mayor had brought the bond proposal to the council as an emergency and then not spoken up for it.
Councilor Jonathan Bingle said the ordinance authorizing the levy declares an emergency because the state requires that language to demonstrate that there is a special need for the funding.
“It wasn’t an emergency for lack of planning,” he said.
Cathcart and Bingle said it would be important for all city officials to address public concerns about the high overtime costs at the fire department, which is manned by 518 firefighters and support personnel.
“I just think there are opportunities to show the public that we are going to do better,” said Cathcart.
He was referencing the department racking up $7.7 million in 2021 in overtime costs, which was double what the city had budgeted and twice the spending in 2019.
Bingle said the biggest contributor to overtime was the governor’s vaccine mandate that took out nearly 40 department personnel, which already had 27 positions open.
The department also dealt with COVID-19 quarantines and soaring fire calls tied to the pandemic.
After the mayor’s presentation warning the council against going it alone on a decision to fluoridate the city’s water, and then hearing the discussion about the levy, Council President Breean Beggs said it was "shaping up to be a spicy night.”
He said the mayor had stated support for the renewal but he, also, wished she had addressed the issue during her earlier report.
“I wish she had spent at least a few minutes of her time doing that,” Beggs said.
He said, despite differing viewpoints on the council, everyone was stating support for the levy and their willingness to educate voters about what the funding would be used for.
“I think that bodes well for us, and I think it bodes well for the health and safety of people in Spokane,” he said.