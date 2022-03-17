(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council has approved a “hire ahead” program for police that some members would also like to see instituted in the fire department to reduce high overtime costs.
According to city records, the fire department’s monthly uniform overtime run rate increased from $232,000 per pay period during the two years before the COVID-19 pandemic to $576,000 per pay period during the pandemic through last October.
Late last year, the council pulled $3.4 million out of the city's contingency reserve account to cover overtime staffing needs. At that time, there were more than 50 open positions in the fire department that, when fully staffed, has 318 personnel.
Mayor Nadine Woodward ordered a forensic audit of firefighter payroll reporting after the unexpected expenditure. The results of that examination are not yet available.
Councilors Lori Kinnear, Jonathan Bingle and Michael Cathcart said at Monday’s meeting that manpower needed to be boosted in emergency services to protect the community.
Kinnear noted that Washington state already has one of the lowest ratios of police per capita in the nation.
“In order to stay safe, we have to keep those ratios higher than they are,” she said.
In January, 10 new officers were sworn in at Spokane Police Department (SPD), bringing the current number of officers to 325, with four vacancies and another expected at the end of March, according to spokesman Brian Coddington.
Council President Breean Beggs noted at the March 14 meeting that the council had authorized the addition of four traffic officers to relieve pressure on patrol officers, but the chief had not yet approved the plan.
On Monday, the council moved forward with Meidl’s “hire ahead” for 10 commissioned officer positions. Officials said the program was intended to be cost neutral, covered by savings from retirement and separations.
Cathcart, chair of the council’s Public Safety and Community Health Committee, said he would have preferred “hire ahead” for 15 officers, but 10 was a “great first step.”
Under the program, SPD can start the hiring process for an anticipated departure, such as an officer retiring, ahead of the position being vacated.
It can take six months to a year for a candidate to get fully trained, so starting the hiring cycle as soon as possible will keep the ranks filled, say city officials.
Kinnear said the police department was working toward greater diversity by hiring more women and minorities, which she felt was a positive change.
Anwar Peace, a member of the Spokane Human Rights Commission and police accountability activist, asked the council at Monday’s meeting to revisit their hiring practices. He agreed that staffing at SPD was lower than it should be but cautioned against lateral hires. He said the city needed to ensure that bad officers did not just transfer to Spokane.
He also felt the city should require random drug tests for officers, as well as psychological testing.
“It doesn’t take a big incident for an officer to develop psychological issues,” he said. “All the little things that they go through after time can build up and manifest itself in disastrous ways.”
He referred to a recent report by Police Ombudsman Bart Logue pointing out that complaints about the demeanor of officers had stayed at the same level for five years. He said that showed that SPD was not living up to its values of integrity, professionalism and compassion.
Cathcart said he was open to revisiting hiring practices, not just at SPD but at city hall.
Beggs said a 21st century public safety program needed to be fine-tuned occasionally so it could keep improving performance.
“We’re just asking officers to do a lot more, especially in the human services and the mental health areas, and we just need to hire with that in mind as well,” he said.