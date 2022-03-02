(The Center Square) – Although the Spokane City Council often finds itself divided over issues, members were united this week in the decision to invest $500,000 in a new mental health clinic.
The council agreed on Monday to chip in on $1.85 million redevelopment of the former Hillyard Library at 4005 N. Cook Street. The 8,200 square foot facility will be operated by the Northwest Community Center in partnership with Multicare.
The remaining funds will come from Multicare, which has pledged $450,000 toward the project; Northwest Community; and state funds.
The plan is to start providing services at the new Spokane Community Behavioral Health Clinic sometime next year. Mental health providers expect 34,000 therapy visits by kids, teens and adults each year, with a combination of telehealth and in-person sessions.
The city owns the former library site and anticipates that individuals and families struggling with the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic will receive the help they need.
An additional benefit is the 40-50 new living wage jobs that will be created in Northeast Spokane.
The center is anticipated to reduce wait times for youth counseling services, which can now take up to six months. Services will focus on trauma, suicidal thoughts, drug and alcohol addiction.
Councilor Michael Cathcart, who represents District 1 where the clinic will be located, thanked his peers for supporting the project. He said 86% of clients at the facility would be low-income and in need of affordable services.
“I think this is really important,” he said. “I’m just really gratified this has all come together and I really appreciate all the support."
His gratitude was echoed by Councilor Jonathan Bingle, who also represents District 1.
“This is an issue where it was great to see so many people involved and unified,” he said.
Councilor Betsy Wilkerson said it was impressive to see the neighborhood come together to support the “creative, innovative” redevelopment plan.
The clinic will provide practicums for both bachelors-level and masters-level social work students and psychiatric nurse practitioners. There will be internships for clinical supervision for non-licensed and associate level practitioners.
The vision for the clinic is to also provide access and connection to medical, dental, pharmacy, early learning, daycare, and senior program services.
Council President Breean Beggs said Monday that the generosity of voters who had approved a bond to build a new library across the street at the Shaw Middle School campus had set the stage for the clinic.
In November 2018, voters approved a $77 million Spokane Public Library bond measure to remodel four existing libraries and build three new ones.
Beggs said community groups would be able to hold meetings at in the clinic building on evenings and weekends, making it even more of a benefit
He said Multicare would pay market value rent for the space. Many of the people treated there would have insurance, so the revenue could be used for essential services.