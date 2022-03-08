(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council has approved the second set of expenditures from more than $80 million of American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds.
Slightly over $12 million was given the green light this week for distribution as follows:
- Mobile medical clinics in the region will be eligible for $1.2 million.
- Reimbursement of permits for attainable housing has a pot of $1.5 million.
- There will be $900,000 available for grants to reimburse marketing costs and security expenses to the city for downtown cultural events.
- Support of homelessness service capital and operational costs will be funded with $3.5 million.
- Culturally appropriate behavioral health services and interventions for at-risk and low-income youth is awarded $3 million.
- Projects of citywide significance - particularly those that help the homeless and youth, protect against COVID-19, or spur economic development - can vie for $2 million.
Council President Breean Beggs said at Monday’s meeting that a call for proposals would now go out in the select categories. He said the council would have an opportunity to evaluate projects that were submitted.
“[I]look forward to participating in that process and hope we can get some positive outcomes,” said Councilor Michael Cathcart.
Councilor Karen Stratton asked Beggs if he had received any information from Mayor Nadine Woodward’s office about a plan to provide a year-round shelter for the homeless, what buildings might be used and what costs would be entailed.
“We are still waiting for anything definitive we can report out to the public,” Beggs replied. “I wish I had more details because everyone is greatly concerned, and understandably so.”
For weeks, members of the council have been expressing frustration that the city went into a severe winter storm in December without a clear plan about how to shelter the homeless. They want to see a plan in place before the hot weeks of summer.
Woodward said in January that pushback from neighborhoods made finding a suitable site for the shelter “challenging.”
The second round of funding allocations follows the council awarding slightly over $14 million in January in 12 categories:
- Affordable housing projects can compete for $6 million.
- First-time homeowners with incomes below 80% of average median income are provided with $2 million of down payment assistance.
- Planning to increase housing along transportation corridors was given $1 million in funding.
- An eviction legal defense and education program receives $300,000.
- There will be $1 million for childcare providers.
- Another $1 million is slated to be used for employment support in the arts.
- Play equipment and bathroom upgrades in city parks will be upgraded with $1.5 million. Priority will be given to parks in the lowest income sectors of town.
- Individuals at risk of being involved in the criminal justice system, or who are involved, can apply for a pre-apprentice educational program, which will receive $400,000.
- An Equity Navigator Service will receive $300,000 to endure the city is spending funds to serve diverse and historically underserved communities.
- Internal financial personnel were awarded $305,000 to administer and execute the city’s share of ARP funding.
- An outside firm will be paid $120,000 to ensure the city is approving appropriately eligible projects within guidance set out by the U.S. Treasury Department, which oversees expenditure of ARP funds.
- Another $120,000 covers the cost of Community Engagement and Project Coordinator personal to assist the council and administration in ARP spending.