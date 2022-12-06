The Spokane City Council has halved the amount of commission that Uber Eats, DoorDash and Grubhub, as well as other companies, can charge to delivery food and beverages. The cap is now set at 15% of the purchase price instead of the charge being set as high as 30%. Supporters say it is a matter of fairness to limit the charge. Opponents say that government could be creating problems by interfering in the private marketplace.