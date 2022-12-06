(The Center Square) – The Spokane City Council voted 5-2 this week to halve the amount food and beverage delivery companies can charge for services.
The newly adopted Fair Meal Delivery ordinance caps the fee that Uber Eats, DoorDash, Grubhub and other platforms can charge at 15% of the purchase price.
"To me, it's become an equity issue," said Councilor Betsy Wilkerson prior to Monday's vote.
She said the city's action could help restaurants survive in a time of very tight budget margins.
Under the new code, companies are also prohibited from delivering a restaurant's food without agreement from that business.
Failure by delivery companies to abide by the ordinance will result in a Class 1 Civil Infraction, which carries a maximum fine of $261.
Councilors Zack Zappone and Lori Kinnear proposed limiting the delivery charge unless the restaurant agrees to pay more for advertising and other services.
"The city council finds that the regulatory requirements within this ordinance are necessary to promote public health, safety, and welfare by eradicating the unequal bargaining dynamic between food delivery platforms and restaurants," states the ordinance.
Councilors Michael Cathcart and Jonathan Bingle voted against the ordinance, expressing concern about the local government interfering in the private marketplace.
"I would never go to Indaba Coffee and say you have to charge a certain amount for a coffee, the amount you're charging is way too much," Cathcart said. "For the same reason, there's no way I can tell a delivery service how to run their business."
He added: "We are opening Pandora's Box by saying that price controls on private industry are okay – so, what will be next?"
Council President Breean Beggs countered that there was legal precedent for the local government to reduce delivery costs, which ran as high as 30% of the overall bill.
"Our country has a long history of government intervening in certain situations," he said.
For example, he said the federal government prohibited monopolies from forming to end competitive pricing.
"We have the right to ensure fairness in the market," he said.
Councilor Karen Stratton also supported the fee limitation.
Bingle argued that the business sector creating competition for services would be the best way to resolve the issue.
"I think the market is far better at providing solutions than the government is," he said. "I think this is a really dangerous precedent and its effect on the market is going to be absolutely dire."