(The Center Square) – A coalition of 122 businesses in Spokane are hosting a symposium in September to help government leaders and community members better understand the “multifaceted” issue of homelessness.
“This is our second symposium. We want to continue to dialogue with others on this complex issue, and as such, have brought in three national speakers who each have their own views on how to best to address the roles of mental health, addiction, job loss, incarceration and policies on those experiencing homelessness,” said Katy Bruya, co-chair of Hello for Good’s steering committee.
“Looking at the root causes of homelessness – which could be a person’s job loss, housing costs, mental illness, addiction or a combination of all those – helps us better design effective policies and partner with others to create solutions."
Doors open at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 1, for the symposium at the Davenport Grand Hotel. People interested in attending can register at helloforgood.org.
The program featuring three experts in service provision to the homeless begins at 8 p.m. People interesting in learning more ensuring a safe and healthy city for all citizens are invited.
With homelessness in Spokane at historic levels, Bruya said partnerships need to be built to address what has become a public safety and health challenge.
The 2022 homeless count required by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development showed that Spokane County had more than 1,750 people living in shelters, vehicles on the streets or in encampments. That number is up significantly from counts before the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted the annual process.
Bruya said Hello for Good is not trying to dehumanize people in tough situations, but to help them overcome the barriers that led to homelessness.
Solutions to the crisis will take collaboration and shared understanding so that government leaders and community members can work together to make data-driven decisions to address issues, she said.
Taking the podium on Sept. 1 will be:
- Dr. Robert Marbut of Marbut Consulting and former head of the U.S. Interagency Council on Homelessness. Marbut consults with community and organizations on issues of homelessness across the United States. He has worked with government officials at all levels, including three presidential administrations, to guide change in the way they address homelessness
- Jon Ponder’s plan to establish Hope for Prisoners originated in a small cell in Las Vegas, Nevada. Since its inception in 2010, the nonprofit has served nearly 3,5000 clients and boasts a 6% recidivism rate. Hope creates a community and opportunities for people wanting a second chance at life after incarceration.
- Paul Webster is former senior policy adviser on homelessness at the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. He is the founder and director the Hope Street Coalition that advocates for the vulnerable living and dying on the streets. The organization encourages a change from the one-size-fits all approach of dealing with homelessness.
Hello for Good is a group that formed last year. Bruya said “Hello” was chosen for the group’s name because it is both a friendly salutation and the acronym for Helping Empower Lifelong Opportunities (for Good), the official title.