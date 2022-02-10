(The Center Square) - The City of Spokane has received two state grants in February; one to revitalize an affordable housing campus and the other to provide summer outdoor activities for youth.
City officials announced Wednesday that a $680,460 grant had been awarded by the Washington State Department of Commerce to complete phase two of the Liberty Park Terrace project in the East Central Neighborhood. The funds will be used to pay utility connection fees and improvements needed to connect 54 affordable housing units to city water and sewer systems.
The city’s Community, Housing and Human Services (CHHS) and Integrated Capital Management departments applied for the Connecting Housing to Infrastructure Program grant.
“This award is critical to support much-needed development of affordable housing in Spokane as well as spark a project that will reduce or prevent homelessness,” said George Dahl, CHHS Housing Manager, in a press release. “This grant will help offset significant infrastructure costs unique to the property location and presence of basalt rock.”
The property for Liberty Park, a mixed-used community, was purchased in 2018 with $402,345 in Community Development Block Grant funds.
The upcoming phase to be developed by Kiemle Hagood for property owner Proclaim Liberty will add three residential buildings to the Liberty Park project that are scheduled to be completed in late 2023. Proclaim Liberty is a nonprofit that owns the existing Liberty Park Apartments and the new Proclaim Liberty Early Learning Center in the Perry District.
The existing campus of 48 units of affordable family housing was built in 1974 and has been renovated.
On Feb. 4, the city announced that its Park & Recreation Department had received nearly $133,000 to expand summer outdoor programs for youth.
The funding will be used to provide scholarships for recreation classes and camps, free adventures for Community Center youth, no-cost guided field trips to Riverfront Park, and recreation equipment and staff for summer camp.
“We hear from families how vital these activities are, not only for the physical health of their children, but for their mental and emotional health as well,” said Garrett Jones, director of Parks & Recreation, in a news release.