(The Center Square) – The Spokane County Auditor’s Office has issued a notice to let area residents know that door-to-door canvassing activity has been reported, but is not being done by employees or staffers from Washington Secretary of State’s Office.
Individuals visiting homes are identifying as associates with the Washington Voter Research Project, according to Auditor Vicky Dalton.
“I understand this kind of canvassing can be concerning to some voters,” she said. “Voters are under no obligation to provide information to someone who comes to their door asking about their voting information. It is perfectly within your right to refuse to answer any questions from someone you do not know and/or trust.”
She said the auditor’s office does not go door-to-door to obtain information and does not have jurisdiction to authorize groups to do so.
“No Spokane County Auditor employee will ever ask a voter for information about who or what they voted for,” said Dalton.
Canvassing for and with voter information is legal under state law. While some voting information - such as name, address, and whether a voter returned a ballot in an election - is public record, what a person confirms to someone at their front door is up to that individual. Responses are completely voluntary, she said.
Anyone claiming to know which candidates or issue someone voted for is not being truthful, she said. All votes are completely secret. All ballots are separated from any identifying information before they are counted. Third parties do not know how someone voted.
According to Dalton, the local elections office Spokane County Elections Office is diligent in maintaining the voter rolls for 350,000 registered voters. The office uses multiple sources, including the Social Security Administration, the state Department of Licensing, the state death records and the United States Postal Service, to keep that information as up to date as possible.
Dalton said voters can help keep the rolls current. If they receive a ballot for someone who no longer lives at their address, they can write “no longer at this address” and place the unopened envelope back in the mail.
When voters move, they are encouraged to update their voter record quickly. To do that, voters can go online at VoteWA.gov or give the auditor’s office a call at 509-477-2320.