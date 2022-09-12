(The Center Square) – Spokane County Auditor Vicky Dalton was turned down by the county commissioners on her request to seek a state grant to cover the costs of getting inmates registered to vote and participate in elections.
However, she told Commissioners Mary Kuney, Al French and Josh Kerns that her office would work on the project as staff time and resources allowed. She said follow-through on efforts that had begun at the downtown jail and the Geiger Corrections Center on West Plans was important.
“Keep in mind this is just the beginning, this is just a pilot program,” said Dalton.
“I think you’ve gotten ahead of yourself if we don’t take that money,” said Kerns.
“We need to follow through,” insisted Dalton.
She said the state had $55 million available for the program. She said the amount of funding available to local governments would depend upon the programs they adopted to achieve that goal, with creativity and innovation strongly encouraged.
For example, she said short educational videos could be developed to inform inmates about their rights and how to exercise them.
“The videos will not talk about candidates, just the mechanics [about how to vote],"said Dalton.
She said posters could also be mounted around the facility to address election issues.
“So, if you are a candidate campaigning on a poster about being tough on crime, obviously you are not going to get a lot of votes at the jail,” said French.
“We don’t speculate about how people vote; we just need to make sure they have the opportunity,” said Dalton.
She said the ACLU and other nonprofit groups have long been working on letting people in jail know about their voting rights. The majority of inmates are in pretrial status or awaiting sentencing, which allows them to mark a ballot if they meet other eligibility criteria. That includes being a state resident, a U.S. citizen and at least 18 years old.
In Washington, only those currently being held in prison on a felony conviction or still under supervision by the Department of Corrections are barred from voting. When supervision is lifted, the person is once again eligible.
The commissioners were in agreement Monday that it was not the right time to grant Dalton’s request. They felt that corrections officers would be called upon to undertake extra duties, which just added pressure during a time of increased crime and a workforce shortage.
“We are severely understaffed at the jail,” said Kuney.
She pointed out that there were already available avenues for incarcerated persons to register and receive a ballot.
She said there was no legislation requiring the county to participate in the outreach at this time, so opting out seemed like the best solution at the moment.
Dalton said the legislature would be reviewing results of the pilot program during the 2023 session so a bill could be forthcoming. She said that her office would be ready to roll if that happened. For example, a way had to be found to get voter pamphlets inside because staples that hold the pages together are not allowed.
“This is an opportunity to develop a process that will work for our facilities rather than having processes dictated to us,” said Dalton.
Kerns then said, “We know how much the legislature cares what we think – I’m not sold on it.”
He said the average length of stay at the jail was 17 days, so most inmates would be able to take care of voting issues when they returned home.
In Washington, every registered voter automatically receives a mail-in ballot with prepaid postage. Dalton said the obstacle to an incarcerated person exercising that right is not having online access to register in the first place. She said a simple answer was to make registration forms available at commissary, which is the jail store where inmates can purchase hygiene and food items.