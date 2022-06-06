(The Center Square) - Spokane County Assessor Tom Konis announced Monday that his office had begun mailing out 213,856 real property valuation notices.
The property assessments reflect the values of Jan. 1, 2022. Values are determined by analyzing real estate sales in 969 statistical neighborhoods throughout Spokane County, according to a statement from Konis’ office.
He said the assessment of property identified in the notices will be the figure in which 2023 property taxes will be based on. Assessed values of property are provided to the 55 taxing districts as a basis for developing levy rates which are finalized in January 2023 by each taxing district, independently from the assessor’s office.
“The real estate market for residential properties in our region continues to remain in high demand and property values continue to escalate,” Konis wrote. “Commercial properties have seen a mixture of changes with some sectors still struggling due to COVID-19 related issues and others thriving. This is especially true for multifamily housing and industrial properties.”
According to SmartAsset, a financial technology management company, Spokane County has property tax rates well above the state average. The county’s average effective tax rate is 1.15%, which is higher than the state average of 0.93%. The typical resident of Spokane County pays $2,404 a year in property taxes.
Strong housing demand and dwindling supply have pushed prices in the city of Spokane up to record highs, putting homebuyers and renters both at a disadvantage, say researchers from Florida Atlantic University and Florida International University.
Spokane’s median closing price for homes and condos on less than one acre exceeded $425,000 for the second consecutive month in April, according to data from the Spokane Association of Realtors.
The nationwide median price for all housing types in April was $391,200, up 14.8% from $340,000 in April 2021, according to the National Association of Realtors.
The situation in Spokane also affects the rental market. People who can’t afford to buy a home at the higher prices are staying in apartments longer, which also decreases the number of available units. That has caused rents to rise rapidly. RentCafe now reports the average monthly rent for an 890-square-foot apartment in Spokane as $1,273.
Konis said that property sales that are used to establish assessed values are listed on the assessor’s page on the Spokane County website at www.spokanecounty.org/Assessor.
Once on the site, there is an option for choosing neighborhood sales or comparable sales. Konis said, as a note, the last three years of sales will display but that recent sales are the best indicator of market value.