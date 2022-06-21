(The Center Square) – People arriving at Spokane International Airport on Wednesday morning are likely to see what looks like a full-scale emergency unfolding. However, they will really be witnessing a training exercise.
The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon on June 22 to train and prepare first responders for emergencies as required every three years by the Federal Aviation Administration.
The location will be the ramp area near the USPS Regional Processing and Distribution Center and adjacent to Flightline Boulevard, located on the east side of the airfield.
Emergency personnel and equipment from the Aircraft Rescue and Fighting Department will be on scene, as will volunteer “victims” from external agencies to portray different injuries and conditions.