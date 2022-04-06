(The Center Square) – An event to recognize a one-of-a-kind partnership between Spokane County, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Fairchild Airforce Base will be held Wednesday, April 13.
The groundbreaking ceremony for the Regional Indoor Small Arms Range & Training Center, the first of its kind, will be 10 to 11 a.m. at the site, 13033 W. State Route 902. The property is located in the vicinity of Craig Road and Medical Lake Highway.
More information about the facility that will train airmen and law enforcement officials will be provided at the ceremony. Leaders from each involved agency will make brief comments before turning the first shovels of the construction effort.
Spokane County recently got welcome news about the cost of building the firing range and training center. The facility was estimated last fall to cost more than $50 million, but that number dropped to a little more than $40 million, according to Todd Mielke, chief administrative officer for the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.
He told commissioners Mary Kuney, Josh Kerns and Al French at a Jan. 31 briefing that the lower estimate was attributable to a "re-crunching of numbers" and the supply chain crisis leveling out.
The small arms range that will be used by law enforcement and the military will be $30.1 million. Beyond that, estimated expenses are $3.3 million for design-related services, $750,000 for furnishings, $2.9 million for other construction-related costs and $3.3 million for sales tax.
The Air Force has agreed to pay $15.2 million in a 10-year lease agreement toward total capital costs.
The lease agreement won’t kick in until Fairchild occupies the space, said Mielke.
Per the agreement, the federal government will not have any ownership of the facility.
Mielke said the county anticipates “more than enough” incoming revenue from real estate excise tax to cover debt service payments for the remainder of construction costs.
Construction is expected to take 18 months. County officials would like to see the facility operational by Oct. 2023, one year after the initial planned opening.
According to county design reports, the small arms range features 21 50-meter lanes and classrooms, as well as on-site armory, offices and locker rooms. The site will provide a rappel tower and a “shoot house” for firearms simulations.
The other side of the facility will be used to train law enforcement officers and have classrooms, meeting space and administrative offices.