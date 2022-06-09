(The Center Square) – A $4 million construction project begins Monday in Spokane to repave and reconfigure traffic lanes on West Riverside Avenue from North Division Street to North Wall Street to accommodate new bike lanes.
DW Excavating was chosen by the city in April to undertake the work that is expected to be completed in about six months.
“The contractor will do its best to minimize impacts on the public, but unforeseen circumstances may result in the need to temporarily revise traffic restrictions. For everyone's safety, please obey all traffic signs,” stated John Hogberg, city project manager, in a website posting.
The contractor will be required to work in two-block phases to mitigate traffic impacts, starting at Division and working west. Within each phase, that section of road will be closed and the crew will allow local access only as needed.
Once a phase is complete, meaning that a rebuilt and graveled road is ready for paving, the contractor will determine if traffic can resume on that section. In addition to roadwork, there will be replacement of a main waterline and other pipes.
Paving will not take place until the entire road is ready to save time and costs, according to city officials.
Vehicle traffic lanes on Riverside from Division to Wall will be reduced from four to three to accommodate bikes. Lane re-striping takes place from Wall to North Monroe Street to continue the new traffic reconfiguration.
During the project, existing sidewalks remain, but ADA ramps and curb cuts will be installed as needed. Pedestrian traffic on Riverside will be maintained as much as possible, say city officials.
Sidewalks may be temporarily closed to facilitate construction work. There will also be some detours and lane restrictions during the project, as well as planned road closures.
To expedite work and shorten the project duration, city officials say Riverside will be fully closed to motorists in two-block phases, started at Division and working west.