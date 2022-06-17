(The Center Square) – The Seattle Police Department’s overtime spending has been costly for the first three months of 2022.
Overtime spending from January to March of 2021 was over $3.5 million. This year, overtime spending for the first three months of the year have nearly doubled. $6,221,871 is being taken from the overtime budget so far this year.
In 2021, the adopted budget for overtime was set at $21.8 million, but was revised to $25.4 million to allow for more spending on special events. The overtime budget for 2022 is at $26.4 million.
SPD’s financial monitoring was presented to the Seattle City Council on June 14. Council Central Staff Presenter Greg Doss showed the statistics of SPD’s spending and showed his concerns for overtime spending taking a high percentage of expenditures already.
“If you have 24% now or 35% [of budget used for overtime] through April, that’s a bit of a worrisome sign that the overtime budget might not be sufficient to make it through the year,” Doss said in the council meeting.
Doss stressed that these are his opinions on the spending and that SPD has confidence it will make it through the year.
The overtime budget is being dipped into to help provide emphasis patrols. The city defunded emphasis patrols last year and now has to rely on overtime to pay for patrols of areas such as Pike and Pine downtown and 12th and Jackson, which is down in the Chinatown-International District. Emphasis patrols, nightlife and shots fired calls are taking up the majority of SPD’s miscellaneous spending.
“Those activities are taking a lot of the department’s overtime,” Doss said. “Through the first three months of the year, it has taken about 8,400 hours and about $710,000.”
Doss added that 55 to 88% of precinct overtime is for patrol augmentation and sick leave backfill. All of which are up since last year.
Events at Climate Pledge Arena in the Queen Anne District are also impacting overtime. Seattle’s NHL team, the Seattle Kraken, are taking a lot of overtime hours for SPD. With about 4,100 hours dedicated to security for the arena during home games, it cost about $382,000 for overtime from the city. Doss said that those are dollars that receive some reimbursement from the team. Sporting events give close to 100% cost recovery in which the teams pay to man the posts surrounding the stadium and help with traffic.
Events at the Seattle Center do not receive comparable costs reimbursements. Doss said these events are “at best: 67% reimbursed,” depending on the arrangement the city has with the promoter who happens to be putting the event on.
Seattle City Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda voiced her worries for the lack of reimbursements for events at the Seattle Center.
“I’m really concerned about the lack of full reimbursement from all of the sporting events, but especially the lower percentage for Seattle Center,” Mosqueda said.
Councilmember Andrew Lewis mentioned some events at the Seattle Center that come to mind in regards to the lack of reimbursements. He said that the FolkLife Festival, which occurred in May, would be burdened by cost recovery due to it being a free festival that relies on donations.
SPD is also in a situation where labor shortages have put pressure on the department on what priorities are more necessary than others to work on, hence why emphasis patrols are being increasingly eaten by overtime funds.