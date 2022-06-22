(The Center Square) – The Seattle Department of Transportation revealed data that showed a total of 30 traffic deaths in the last year occurred in Seattle, with 56% occurring in the southern region.
SDOT presented the statistics to the Seattle Transportation and Public Utilities Committee on June 21. The department's reports found that since “Vision Zero,” Seattle’s plan for ending traffic deaths on city streets by 2030 had been implemented, “nearly 1,200 people have been seriously injured and more than 175 people have been killed in a traffic crash.”
Seattle City Councilmember Tammy Morales represents District 2 where over 50% of traffic deaths occurred, was appalled by the findings.
“The fact of the matter is that South End streets were built for the ease and speed of heavy large vehicles, not for the safety of people outside of them,” Morales said in a statement following the committee meeting.
She added, “Having a report is one thing. This is SDOT admitting a problem and that is one small step toward a solution, but without actions from the department, this is one just more reminder that the lives of people in the South End don’t stack up to the lives of those in Magnolia, or Queen Anne, or Laurelhurst, or Green Lake, or Eastlake in the eyes of the city.”
SDOT reports that 95% of pedestrian fatalities since 2015 occurred on arterials, 80% of those deaths happened on streets with more than one lane in each direction and multilane streets make up 35% of all Seattle arterial streets.
SDOT drew from these statistics the conclusion that more lanes mean higher volumes of fatalities. The department buys into the idea of changing the physical design of streets to reduce speeds of traffic and reduce fatalities.
Fellow City Councilmember Alex Pederson wants to see Seattle implement more speed cameras and fines to reduce traffic-related incidents.
“While we have lowered speed limits, expanded access to mass transit, and increased crosswalks, we must also respond to the drop in police enforcement by increasing use of speed cameras and fines based on ability to pay and we must reduce the traffic-related harms to people experiencing homelessness by having city departments redouble efforts to bring more people inside faster," Pederson said.
The Washington State Department of Transportation estimated that from 2010 to 2020, the societal cost of fatal crashes in Seattle amounted to $2.1 billion.
SDOT has made attempts to reduce traffic deaths by lowering citywide speed limits, giving pedestrians three to seven second head starts at around 500 traffic signals and implementing separate places for people to walk and ride their bikes to avoid contact with car and bus traffic lanes.