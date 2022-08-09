(The Center Square) – One thing is certain for voters from Washington’s District 47: their next senator wants to lower taxes and the cost of goods.
The district that covers parts of Auburn and Kent in King County has three candidates competing for the open Senate position: Claudia Kauffman, who was the former Democratic senator of the 47th Legislative District from 2007 to 2011; Satwinder Kaur, a councilmember of the City of Kent who is running as a Democrat; and Republican Bill Boyce, also on the Kent council.
As of Tuesday, Boyce leads the race with 45.6% of the vote. But it's a close call between the Democrats.
According to the current count, Kauffman leads Kaur by only 61 votes. Her percentage of the total votes received stands at 27.22% compared to Kaur's 27.02%.
Both Democrats Kauffman and Kaur have pledged to help working-class residents straining under the effects of increasing taxes and significant inflation.
Kauffman’s plan if elected to the Senate includes increasing the income threshold for seniors, veterans and the disabled for property tax relief, according to an email Kauffman sent to The Center Square.
Kaur vows on her website to lower the costs of basic goods and services while ensuring “South King County tax dollars benefit South King County residents.”
She also emphasizes the importance of lowering the cost of living while at the same time not raising taxes on working-class families.
Boyce said to The Center Square that the poll results are not as high as he would like. His solution to increase the vote count is to spread the word amongst the 47th District community on what he is standing for.
Boyce is advocating for reducing property, sale and gas taxes. He sees the same need as Kauffman and Kaur to ease the financial burdens that are affecting middle-class and low income families.
“There continues to be one tax after another tax, after another tax and at the end of the day I just think we really need to find a way to help the average person,” Boyce said to The Center Square in a phone call.
One specific tax Boyce wants to repeal is the Long-Term Care payroll tax that the State of Washington delayed this year. That program is intended to help ease some financial pressure on the federal and state-tax supported Medicaid system that is being used for long-term care.
Boyce said that he is hearing that the Long-Term Care payroll tax is likely to increase before it has even begun as a way to balance the U.S.’s first state-run long term care trust fund.
When asked what makes Boyce stand out from his opponents, he told The Center Square that his track record since becoming a councilmember in 2012 has been consistent with lowering taxes. He also believes the Republican Party has maintained their stance of having less taxes and smaller government.
“With my opponents, they may go in with that mindset [of decreasing taxes], but historically that’s not what their party is all about,” Boyce said. “I just believe that if they’re [elected], they’re not going to be able to make a difference.”
As for the close race between Kaur and Kauffman, Boyce shrugged it off.
"It doesn't matter who it is. I'm really focusing on the 47th District and not necessarily my opponent."