(The Center Square) – Eight South King County Mayors have pleaded with county and state officials to address the “rising tide of crime and violence in our communities,” in a joint message.
The mayors of Auburn, Black Diamond, Enumclaw, Federal Way, Kent, Pacific, Renton and Tukwila believe there is a disturbing rise in violent crimes, drug offenses and property crimes throughout King County.
In the letter that was publicly released Thursday, the mayors say their communities are fed up with the rise in crime and that immediate action is necessary.
The passage of Senate Bill 5476 and House Bill 1054 were brought up specifically. The two bills prevent certain drug charges and police pursuits.
Senate Bill 5476 prevents cities and counties from charging a person with drug possession unless the person is allowed non-mandatory self-directed drug treatment for the first two offenses.
“Yet, there is no incentive or consequence that encourages addicted users to get into treatment, there is an insufficient system to support the addicted and if they want to get into treatment, it is unavailable or too expensive,” the letter stated.
House Bill 1054 made it unlawful for officers to engage in a vehicle pursuit, with the exception of DUI cases and a few other major categories, when they have reasonable suspicion that a person in the vehicle has committed a criminal offense. The mayors say offenders are aware of the law and there is a rise in cases of people fleeing police.
The mayors also say that the prosecution system is taking months to even years to address felonies and that the King County Jail system does not allow for booking of felony suspects on a routine basis.
“While South King County agencies have been leveraging their city-level resources to prosecute misdemeanor adult crimes – misdemeanor adult crimes are the only crimes that cities have jurisdiction to prosecute – there is a need for improved and timely juvenile and adult felony criminal accountability at the county level,” the letter continued.
The cities’ mayors said they will continue to work with the state to help fund and make accessible mental health treatment and drug addiction services, along with responding to calls for police service and prosecuting matters within their jurisdiction.
Chase Gallagher, the director of communications for King County Executive Dow Constantine's office, told The Center Square in an email that officials in positions of public trust should “rely on facts, not hyperbole as is the case with this assertion regarding jail bookings.”
“Every level of government has a role to play in solving the issues in our streets, which have been exacerbated by a criminal court backlog created by the pandemic, decades of an underfunded behavioral health system and centuries of institutional racism,” Gallagher said. “We will continue to partner with any government.”