(The Center Square) – Sound Transit’s “Future Ready” project will begin construction and maintenance next month, forcing riders to experience service disruptions.
The train service will be preparing for the addition of 33 miles to the light rail system within the next three years. Construction will cause less frequent service for transit riders from July until early 2023.
“We need to ensure that our system is ready for the major expansions ahead,” Sound Transit Interim CEO Brooke Belman said in a statement.
“These projects will impact far fewer riders now than if we delayed them until after further expansions open. While the disruptions that this work will cause are unavoidable, we will work hard to minimize the impact on service to our riders . . . the end result will be a safe and improved system ready for our next phase of growth.”
The string of projects within the Future Ready project are aimed at positioning the whole “light rail system for a transformative period of growth,” per Sound Transit’s statement.
The train service will replace tile at the Columbia City Station, work on the overhead catenary system in the Downtown Seattle Transit Tunnel and complete connections between the current 1-Line service and new 2-Line tracks connecting riders to the Eastside light rail.
In total, $96 million was given for the DSTT budget, with the bulk of those funds going towards the assessment and design of the replacement vertical conveyance assets.
From July 11 to July 24 and Aug. 22 to Sept 4., train frequencies will be reduced to 20 minutes in each direction to replace tile at the Columbia City Station. All trains between Mount Baker and Tukwila will be required to use one single track.
From Oct. 21 to Oct. 23 and Nov. 11 to Nov. 13 train frequencies will be reduced to 20 minutes for work on the overhead catenary system in the DSTT.
Sound Transit is busy with other expansion projects. The service is simultaneously extending the light rail north, south, east and west. This expansion will more than double the size of its system to 62 miles in the next few years, unless delays occur.
One Sound Transit expansion that has seen delays is the $3.7 billion East Link project to extend train services from Seattle to Redmond. Delays were due to a number of reasons including “the four-month-long concrete drivers strike, impacts from COVID-19, weather, quality issues on segments of the alignment, a longer pre-revenue phase needed for LRV driver orientation, training, testing, and simulated service,” Sound Transit Spokeswoman Rachelle Cunningham told The Center Square in April.
However, Sound Transit on May 31 said that construction is underway again on the Eastside.
The Sound Transit Board will review a quantitative risk assessment across all projects in its next board meeting on June 23.