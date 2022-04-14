(The Center Square) – Sound Transit is looking at cost-saving ideas for the West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions project (WSBLE) to help with the $1.8 billion project-level affordability gap.
The WSBLE project is currently in its formal public comment period for the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) to outline the impact of the project on the environments surrounding the transit lines.
Sound Transit’s Executive Corridor Director, Cathal Ridge, presented five proposals to address the affordability gap to the public via livestream on April 14.
If implemented, these five ideas total over an estimated $1.5 billion in savings, he said. However, the cost-savings ideas would shift the target delivery year of some aspects of the WSBLE project from 2037 to 2039.
These include shifting the elevated Fauntleroy station; eliminating the Avalon station; consolidating Denny and South Lake Union stations; potential station entrance refinements in the downtown area and shifting Ballard’s 14 avenue tunnel alignment.
Ridge emphasized that these are ideas not formally included in the DEIS.
“It’s an initial assessment of feasibility and potential cost savings...It’s based on limited engineering design and would require further study of environmental, passenger experience and other implications,” Ridge said in the livestream.
By potentially shifting the Fauntleroy station, Sound Transit could avoid impacting a large apartment building that would cause a number of displacements. That move alone would save $200 million.
By consolidating the Denny and South Lake Union stations into one, Ridge says that could save as much as $575 million, the biggest cost saving measure amongst the five ideas.
Ridge said he is not seeking board direction to adopt these ideas now, but he is seeking direction on whether to study any of these concepts further.
The final environmental impact statement is scheduled to be published in 2023, with responses from the public included. Sound Transit is accepting comments on the DEIS until April 28.
Sara Maxana, the acting Sound Transit Program director, says this is the “largest infrastructure project in [Seattle’s] history.” Maxana believes more analysis is needed on potential small-business displacements and how they will be providing them during construction. Despite needing more analysis, Maxana says that the city intends to support the extension.
“The city is a strong supporter of [WSBLE]. We intend to support the project permitting and construction,” Maxana said. “We want to ensure that city decisions...are centered in racial equity and co-created and truth-checked with the community.”
After the public comment period is over, Sound Transit will pass along these five concepts to its board to see which of the ideas they want to further investigate.