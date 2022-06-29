(The Center Square) – At a time when Sound Transit has repeatedly failed to meet its own fare revenue targets, the Seattle-area transit agency plans to eliminate many of its enforcement policies allowing fare dodgers to ride for free.
Fare revenue fell from $96.9 million in 2019 to $30.6 million in 2021. That's a 68% decline, mostly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the agency's most recent fare revenue report.
Fare revenue fell again in 2021 to $28 million, according to a recent report to the Sound Transit board. Total expenses for Sound Transit were $2.6 billion in 2020, according to the Department of Transportation.
Sound Transit announced in May a new policy that would remove collections on owed fares, remove passenger suspensions and allow passengers without proof of payment to continue to ride.
A news release about the changes said that passengers "expressed discomfort" that "fare enforcement officers" resembled police officers. The new policy will go into effect on Sept. 17.
The fare policy changes approved by the board include increasing the number of warnings to two in a 12-month period, changing the agency’s policy on passenger interactions without proof of payment to include $50 and $75 fines as resolution options on the third and fourth interactions without proof of payment and "non-monetary options for a passenger to dispute or resolve the fine."
The policy also allows the Sound Transit CEO to establish alternative resolution and dispute processes, that could "include signing up for a reduced fare program or completing an engagement activity," according to the agency. The policy allows Sound Transit to send cases of repeat non-payment to district court, but only for riders without proof of payment five or more times within a year.
Just what those non-monetary options would be and what engagement activities would required will be worked out before the policy goes into effect in September.
"The specifics haven’t been established yet," Sound Transit Public Information Officer Rachelle Cunningham said in an email. "Options might include things like participating in a focus group or an educational activity similar to those people can engage in to resolve a traffic ticket."
Fare evasion on Link was 3% in 2018-2019. That jumped to 10% to 30% in 2020-2021, according to a board report. The non-fare boarding rate was 14% in 2018-2019. That increased to 31% to 60% in 2020-2021.
The fare evasion rate is the observed non-payment rate during fare checks while the non-fare boarding rate is sampled based on automatic passenger counters compared to taps and paper tickets sold. The latter includes legitimate non-fare boardings, such as children younger than 6, and fare evasion.
The board, made up of elected and appointed officials from throughout the system's service area, is expected to consider raising rates or lowering its fare revenue targets "as part of its comprehensive fares strategy within the next 18 months," Cunningham said in an email to The Center Square.
The state legislature passed the Move Ahead Washington transportation package in March, which included grants to encourage transit agencies to adopt a free fare policy for riders younger than 19.
The Sound Transit board is expected to consider taking action in July to make fares free for passengers younger than 18 on Sound Transit. The agency's goal is to implement the change by Sept. 1, according to a news release.
Sound Transit estimates offering free youth fares would reduce fare revenue by about $147 million through 2046.
Some of the fare revenue targets haven't been consistently met for more than a decade, according to a presentation Sound Transit Director of Access and Integration Alex Krieg gave to the board at the Board Fares Special Workshop earlier this year.
After successful voter-approved funding referendums in 1996 and 2008, the board set a policy in 2010 that required light rail fares to cover 40% of operating costs on 1 Line. Since 2010, that target was met once, in 2017. Every other year, fare revenues have failed to meet the board's farebox recovery ratio, according to Krieg's presentation.
In 2019, Link brought in $43,241,285 in fares compared with operating expenses of $127,727,513 for a farebox recovery ratio of 34%. That ratio dropped to 8% in 2020, according to Sound Transit's 2020 Fare Revenue Report.
That means Link users covered less than 10% of operating costs that year while other taxpayers made up the difference.
The last Link fare increase was in 2015 and a planned Link fare increase in 2020 was deferred because of the pandemic. If the Link fare remains unchanged and if ridership projections hold, the farebox recovery rate will be at 18% in 2025, according to Krieg's presentation.
"Trends since 2019 are reducing finance plan fare revenue projections by $2-3 billion," Krieg wrote. "Without addressing these trends, there will be continued impacts to our ability to meet service and potential project commitments."
Other service lines, which have lower farebox recovery targets, have performed better. However, all dropped significantly amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The farebox target for Sounder S & N Lines is 23%. In 2019, its farebox recovery rate was 31%. In 2020, that fell to 10%. The farebox target for ST Express is 20%. In 2019, ST Express exceeded that target with a 25% farebox recovery rate in 2019. In 2020, it fell to 10%.
When the farebox recovery rates fall below the target set by the board, the board may consider a fare change proposal that includes an analysis of Sound Transit’s fare revenues, operating costs and fare structures, according to board policy.
The agency's Fall 2021 Finance Plan update included a $3 billion increase in projected operating costs through 2046, according to Krieg's presentation.
The last time Sound Transit adjusted fares was in July 2020 when it moved ST Express bus fare to a flat fee of $3.25 for adult passengers. That change resulted in some adult users paying 50 cents more per trip and others paying 50 cents less per trip.
Cunningham said "the Board is expected to consider potential fare increases or changes to the farebox recovery targets" in the next year and a half.
During a special meeting in March to discuss fare strategies, Krieg noted in his presentation to the board that other peer transit agencies had lower farebox targets than Sound Transit.
Krieg outlined the steps the transit board would need to consider in the coming four to 18 months. Those steps include authorizing daily paid parking and potentially increasing Link fares or changing the fare structure. The board could also consider changing farebox recovery targets.
He also noted that if fares are too low, the fare box recovery rate will continue to decline and that if fares are too high, ridership loss could cancel out fare revenue gains.
Sound Transit Board Chairman Kent Keel did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the board's fare decisions.
Sound Transit is funded through local, state and federal taxes. Those include sales and use taxes, motor vehicle excise taxes, property taxes and rental car taxes.